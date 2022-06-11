Broker’s Lee Joo-young talks about being friends with IU and the duo’s travel plans

Broker Actress Lee Joo-young boasted about her friendship with Korean singer and actress IU. Lee Joo-young made an appearance on SBS' Power FM radio show Park Ha Sun's CineTown on June 7, 2022, to promote her movie Broker. Alongside Song Kang-ho, Kang Dong-won, Bae Doo-na, and IU, Lee Joo-young stars as Detective Lee, who is on the hunt for a bunch of brokers.

Lee Joo-young highlighted her friendship with co-star IU on Park Ha Sun's CineTown, saying,

“IU is a year younger than me. On Cannes Film Festival’s last day, we used the same dorm room. We shared a lot of conversations. We did not have a lot of scenes where we encountered each other in the film. In late June, we plan on traveling to Japan. We are getting very close. Jieun, I love you.”

The two actresses got closer after attending the Cannes Film Festival and solidified their plans to travel to Japan. Lee Joo-young also mentioned the LILAC singer sharing,

"Just being with her creates an energy that improves my mood."

Fans were delighted to discover the friendship between the two actresses.

More on Lee Joo-young and Broker's cast

In her recent interview, Lee Joo-young also mentioned that the Broker cast received a round of applause from the minute they appeared on the red carpet to the moment they reached the theatre. She stated that it wasn't even half of it as the polite audience hadn't even seen the movie at the time.

Broker also earned a 12-minute standing ovation. Lee Joo-young also stated that she had only heard about the standing ovations before, thus, it was a memorable experience for her. Lee Joo-young and IU were thinking at the time,

"How long is this going to go on?"

Lee Joo-young also noted, following her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for Broker,

“I heard that my schedule is so busy that when coming back from the Cannes Film Festival, it is to the extent that I’ll lose weight. I think that I lost a bit of weight when coming back, but I’ve already recovered.”

Broker is Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's debut Korean film, and it tells the narrative of an unanticipated but unique path to various relationships that emerge around a baby box. Song Kang-ho has already won the Best Actor Award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival,

The film's star Kang Dong-won also recently gave an interview in which he discussed the movie. He also expressed working with actress IU,

“It was the first time we worked together but it was good. I haven’t been able to talk to her too much.”

Kang Dong-won continued laughing,

“Ji Eun played with Doo Na & Joo Young & I played with the old man Song Kang-ho.”

The actor also explained,

“Also it was the height of the pandemic when we were filming and there were no gatherings so we could not meet up. Even while promoting, we were busy promoting as soon as we went to the Cannes Film Festival and as soon as we came back.”

When asked if he gave the LILAC singer any acting advice, he sarcastically responded,

“I have got my own fish to fry. She did so well & even while filming, I knew she would do well & thought that the response would be good. Just as expected, the response was good once we got to the Cannes Film Festival.”

Fans were ecstatic to learn that the award-winning film's cast has a good bond with each other.

