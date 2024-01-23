Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American country music duo Brooks & Dunn have announced a major North American tour in the spring and summer of 2024. The REBOOT 2024 Tour will be held from May 3, 2024, to August 10, 2024, in venues across the US and Canada and will feature supporting performances by David Lee Murphy and Ernest.

The best-selling country duo of all time revealed the new tour, featuring performances in cities such as New Orleans, Houston, Denver, Columbia, and Montreal, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 22, 2024.

The Live Nation ticket pre-sale will open on Thursday, January 25 (use access code SPOTLIGHT). Public on-sale will be available starting Friday, January 26 at 10 am local time via the duo's official website and Ticketmaster.

The on-sale date for the show at Columbia, Maryland's Merriweather Post has yet to be announced. The tour will also offer various VIP packages for fans, including premium tickets, invitations to the Neon Lounge, an exclusive signed poster, VIP merchandise gifts & more via the official website. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2024 Tour dates and venues

The 2024 Brooks & Dunn tour dates are an extension of the REBOOT Tour, which began in September of 2021 after having postponed its original 2020 schedule due to the pandemic. It was Brooks & Dunn's first nationwide tour in ten years and is named after their latest album, Reboot, released on April 5, 2019.

The 22-date tour, which kicks off on May 3, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida, will see the duo perform hits from their latest album and from their wider catalog. For the Reboot album, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, Brooks & Dunn re-recorded a few of their hits with contemporary country stars like Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, and others.

The full list of dates and venues for the Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2024 Tour in North America is given below:

May 3, 2024: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 4, 2024: Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 10, 2024: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

May 11, 2024: Thackerville, OK − Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

Nay 16, 2024: New Orleans, LA − Smoothie King Center

May 17, 2024: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

May 30, 2024: Salt Lake City, UT − USANA Amphitheatre

May 31, 2024: Denver, CO − Ball Arena

June 1, 2024: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

June 6, 2204: Fresno, CA − Save Mart Center at Fresno State

June 7, 2024: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 8, 2024: Wheatland, CA − Toyota Amphitheatre

June 13, 2024: Columbia, MD − Merriweather Post

June 14, 2024: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 15, 2024: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

June 20, 2024: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

June 21, 2024: Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

June 22, 2024: London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

June 27, 2024: Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 28, 2024: Allentown, PA – PPL Center

June 29, 2024: Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

August 10, 2024: Welch, MN — Treasure Island Amphitheater

The tour will be supported by acts like the 65-year-old country veteran David Lee Murphy and chart-topping 32-year-old songwriter Ernest on select dates.

More about Brooks & Dunn's music and career

Brooks & Dunn are Country Music Hall of Famers who have seen commercial success since they formed in 1990. The duo's debut album, Brand New Man from 1991, sold over 6 million copies.

All but two of their 12 studio albums are certified platinum or higher, with 20 of their songs charting at Number 1 on Billboard. The duo has sold over 30 million albums over their three decades in the industry.

The REBOOT tour offers country music fans the chance to see the highly influential hitmakers Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn perform their countless classics like Boot Scootin’ Boogie, My Maria, and Believe across their extensive tour of North America.