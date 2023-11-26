BTS drama Begins Youth: Trailer breakdown and easter eggs explored

On November 26, 2023, the BTS drama Begins Youth released its first official trailer, stirring strong emotions among fans for the upcoming series based on the Bangtan Universe and The Most Beautiful Moment in Life.

The official synopsis for the BTS drama Begins Youth is as follows:

"Begins Youth is a drama of 7 youths' school ages and growth. Each boys have a problem that had to obey to his father for family honor watched his mom die, have to work for the family in poverty and abandoned by his mom and suffering from family violence and being denied to be a family from a new family."

The BTS drama Begins Youth synopsis further reads:

"They meet each other, cure their hurt and grow up. The memories of confusion and hurt that 7 boys face but it was the most beautiful moment in their lives as they were together."

The BTS drama Begins Youth provided a glimpse of the survival and friendship stories of each character

The BTS drama Begins Youth features the following actors portraying characters: Seo Ji-hun will portray Jin's character, Kim Hwan, while Seo Yeong-ju is set to breathe life into RM's character, Kim Dogeon.

Jeon Jinseo will be playing Jungkook's character, named Jeon Jeha. Jeong Woo-jin will play Kim Tae-hyung's character, Kim Jooan, and Roh Jong-hyun will play Suga's character, Min Cein. Meanwhile, Kim Yoon-woo will be playing Jimin's character, Park Haru. Finally, Jeong Hosu, the character modeled after j-hope, will be played by the actor Ahn Ji-ho in the drama.

As the BTS drama Begins Youth trailer begins, it quickly showcases recaps of the trailer released in May and shifts to introduce each character of the BTS drama Begins Youth. They use a specific word to describe the life of the character in one word.

The introduction then starts with Kim Hwan's character. His life is described with the word sacrifice, shedding light on how he has returned to South Korea to help fulfill the greedy desire of his father, the Assemblyman of Songju City, Kim Changbin.

His father and friends remind him that his only identity is that he is his father's son, while he thinks contrarily. One of the reasons he bonds with the other seven boys in the story is that he wants to be only Hwan.

The focus then turns to Jooan's father's sudden slap, followed by the introduction of Cein, who was accused of his mother's death and his house burned in flames at the age of fifteen. On the contrary, his mother committed suicide, and he could not endure the pain. The trailer also showcases how Jeha seems to help out when he gets into a fight with other students.

Fans also spot the famous lighter in the trailer, and the scene then shifts to describe Hosu's fear of abandonment that developed over time when his mother left him at an amusement park when he was barely seven years old.

As Cein and Hosu were friends from middle school, the scene showcases how all seven members gathered to celebrate his 18th birthday, putting emphasis on Cein and Hosu's friendship. Subsequently, Dogeon is showcased as facing severe impacts of poverty as his father has been unemployed and he's presently washing vehicles for pay.

He used to love studying but had to give up and lose hope to survive everyday battles. The trailer also focuses on Container Town, which is quite different from other stories.

The scene shifts to Haru, with the focus on his traumatizing memories and the ambiguous incident that occurred to him when he was eight years old.

The scene occurred at an arboretum where he was seeking shelter during rainy days and witnessed a kid being tortured. He ran away to save himself, and that has been a scar on his heart since that day.

Rain and the Arboretum signboard have a triggering point for him, and he has been threatened by an unidentified man and woman not to disclose what happened on that particular day. The iconic bathtub scene from I Need U was also shown in the trailer.

The BTS drama Begins Youth scene showcases the life of Jooan, who is the victim of his father's abusive behavior and is filled with angst when his mother leaves him. Jooan struggles to keep himself sane and not turn out like his father. The focus then shifts to Jeha and how he is rebellious and tends to entangle himself in dangerous situations. He feels isolated after his mom remarries.

There are also some scenes where Dogeon and Jooan, Hosu, and Haru are seen helping each other out. The lines spoken by Jin's character in the webtoon also appear on the screen, and they are as follows:

"If I could go back, If I could fix the situation, Just like old times we all could be happy."

The BTS drama Begins Youth trailer ends with showcasing how the seven friends are happiest when together and do not feel afraid of each other. They seem to enjoy each other's presence, and the trailer ends with a fireworks festival.

The BTS drama Begins Youth is slated to premiere in the second half of 2023 and will be exclusively available on Xclusive.