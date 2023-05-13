BTS Jung Kook sneakers collection: 5 best expensive sneakers owned by the K-Pop star

BTS' Jung Kook is an avid sneakerhead, and his collection is impressive - from iconic Balenciaga to the Versace sneakers. His assemblage is truly unique and full of color, adding to his signature street style. Jung Kook loves to show off his sneakers, often pairing them with baggy trousers, graphic tees, and a cap.

No matter what his outfit is, Jung Kook always manages to make it stand out by incorporating his favorite pairs of sneakers. His most popular pair is the Balenciaga Triple S Trainers Bicolor, seen in many of his television appearances and photos. Here are the top 5 expensive sneakers from BTS' Jung Kook sneakers collection.

From Balenciaga to Versace, BTS Jung Kook sneakers collection has some of the best luxurious sneakers

1) Balenciaga Triple S Trainers Bicolor

The Balenciaga Triple S Trainers Bicolor have several features that make them a popular sneaker style, and one of them is a two-tone color scheme. The shoe's upper is made of various materials, including mesh, nubuck, and leather. The shoe has a padded collar and a rounded toe. The lacing system features 12 fabric eyelets and two lace loops, one of which is functional. The shoe has a 6.5cm platform sole with three layers, which is designed after running, athletics, and basketball sneakers archetypes.

2) Visvim Skagway Lo G.Patten

Jung Kook in Visvim Skagway Lo G.Patten (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Visvim Skagway Lo G.Patten is a popular sneaker style with a canvas upper. The upper is held together with contrast stitching and features a color-blocked panel at the heel. The shoe has a leather toe cap and metallic eyelets. The rubber outsole is distressed all-over for a vintage look. The insole is made of cork. The thick rubber outsole sports a contrast Visvim logo, welt striping, and light bolt print around the foot.

3) Versace Trigreca Sneakers

Jung Kook in Versace Trigreca Sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Versace Trigreca Sneakers feature a multi-panel design. The tongue of the shoe has a logo print. The shoe has a round toe and a front lace-up fastening. The sole of the shoe features the key motif of the Versace Greca, executed in three dimensions. The Medusa detail is on the cushioned rubber sole. The naming of the shoe is derived from the three executions of the signature Versace Greca motif, which features across the toe stripes, midsoles, and outsoles.

4) Alexander McQueen White Leather Sneakers

The Alexander McQueen White Leather Sneakers, also known as the Oversized Sneaker in White, is made of smooth calf leather. The sneaker features large flat laces and an Alexander McQueen signature on the tongue and heel counter. It has an oversized rubber sole with a signature stamp. The sneaker comes with an additional set of white shoelaces. The Oversized Sneaker in White/Patchouli has an oversized patchouli sole. The heel detail is trimmed with white leather.

5) JUUN.J Hi-Top Sneakers

Kookie in JUUN.J Hi-Top Sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

JUUN.J Hi-Top Sneakers feature a round toe, a lace-up front fastening, a brand-embossed tongue, a strap closure, mesh panels, and a rubber sole. The sneakers are available in various colors and styles, including sculptural leather high-tops and slick 80s low-tops.

BTS Jung Kook has been sporting his favorite kicks everywhere, from airports to official music videos. Not only that, he even customized his shoes with special patches and other embellishments. His collection has made him one of the trendiest influencers of today and a fashion icon in Korea. Jung Kook's sneakers collection is truly impressive and admirable. He has shown us what it takes to be a true sneakerhead, and his dedication and style of sneakers are truly one of a kind.

