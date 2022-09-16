"BTS looks nothing like that!": Generation Gap fans shocked as Olivia gets confused between the Jonas Brothers and BTS

Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 10, title Party in the Nude, aired tonight on ABC. A member of the younger generation, Olivia failed to recognize some of the most famous American faces and shows. Olivia could not identify the Jonas Brothers from the given picture and called them BTS members.

Host Kelly Ripa was shocked with the answer and even spun around the room. Olivia's grandaunt could not understand why the host was so upset. Jonas Brothers are a very famous pop rock band which was formed in 2005.

Generation Gap fans felt that it was alarming that the younger generation did not know about the popular band and said that BTS members looked nothing like the Jonas Brothers.

Generation Gap fans shocked by Olivia's answers

Olivia's answers on the latest episode of Generation Gap took fans by surprise as they took to Twitter to react to the same. Olivia did not recognize the Jonas Brothers and popular journalist Anderson Cooper. She also mistook The Partridge Family for being The Addams Family.

‏ً @boldofswift



#GenerationGap Not her saying the Jonas Brothers are BTS wow. Not her saying the Jonas Brothers are BTS wow. #GenerationGap

Snix @thenameissnix @GenerationGapTV I feel old that the kids don’t know who the Jonas brothers are #generationgap I feel old that the kids don’t know who the Jonas brothers are #generationgap @GenerationGapTV

tvismyescape 📺 @hershey_bar22 #GenerationGap She did not call the Partridge Family “The Addams Family” She did not call the Partridge Family “The Addams Family” 😭 #GenerationGap

What happened on Generation Gap tonight?

In the latest Generation Gap episode, two pairs of adults and children competed against each other to win cash prizes by answering questions related to each other’s generation. The teams were:

Cindy and Paxton (Aunt's friend and nephew)

Sheila and Olivia (Grandaunt and grandneice)

Olivia mentioned that she wanted to be a zoologist and loved the 80's fashion styles. Her mother and father came to support her on the show. Paxton revealed that he had adopted 2 dogs and was pleased to learn that the popular show I Love Lucy was shot on the same set.

In the first round, the contestants were asked to answer questions about the opposite generations to win $500. If the opposite generation failed to answer Kelly, the member of the same generation of the second team could answer it to win $250.

The cast was asked questions about heroes like Peter Pan, Tom Holland, Batman and the Joker. They were then asked questions related to popular families like the Pattridge family, Jonas Brothers, The Family Madrigal and Family Matters.

The teams were tied up after the round with $1000.

The episode description reads,

"Host Kelly Ripa and the contestants are about to do a 360 when Anderson Cooper makes a special guest appearance and big prizes are on the line."

In the second round, the younger and older generation were asked to answer questions about a secret unidentified guest who belonged to the older generation. The guest was Anderson Cooper, who gave hints about his career as a CNN anchor, his help in the presidential debate and his role as an imposter on To Tell the Truth.

The younger generation was finally able to identify the guest after he said his last name rhymed with the trooper. The game was again tied with $4000 prize money. By the end of the next round, Paxton's team won $10,500 while Olivia's team had earned $9,500.

In the pop quiz round, the contestants answered questions about Pitbull, Miley Cyrus and other singers. After the same name game, Paxton's team won the show by earning $19,500 while Olivia's team just had $13,500. In the toddler's choice round, the toddler (Mila) chose dolls over a car.

Generation Gap airs on ABC every Thursday at 9 pm ET. ABC has not yet confirmed when it will air last week's episode, which was postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far