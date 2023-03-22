BTS member Kim Tae-hyung aka V's expensive shoe collection: 5 pairs to look out for

Kim Tae-hyung, better known by his stage name V, is a multi-talented musician, dancer, and actor who is best known as a member of the world-famous South Korean boy band BTS. With his distinctive vocals, soulful performances, and charming personality, Tae-hyung has captured the hearts of fans around the world and has become one of the most beloved members of the group.

Beyond his impressive musical talents, Tae-hyung is also recognized for his unique fashion sense and his creative contributions to the group's music videos. V's style has inspired many fans around the world, who look to him for inspiration and ideas. Tae-hyung's shoe collection is also quite exquisite. Here are some stylish items from his collection as per Zoom.

Tae-hyung's expensive shoe collection includes brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent Wyatt, and more

1) Gucci Black Leather Pricetown

The Ouverture collection features iconic styles that forge a connection to Gucci's extensive past through their presentation. After being completely lined and embroidered with lamb wool, the Princetown slipper showcases the unique Horsebit feature that the company is known for. It retails for $1,050.

Gucci Black Leather Pricetown (Image via Gucci)

2) Balenciaga Black Speed Knitted High-to Sock Sneaker

This cutting-edge design combines comfort, style, and functionality. The shoe features a stretch-knit upper that creates a sock-like fit that is both comfortable and supportive. The shoe also features a chunky, textured sole that provides traction and stability, while adding a bold and futuristic look to the design. It retails for $895.

Balenciaga Black Speed Knitted High-top Sock Sneaker (Image via Balenciaga)

3) Saint Laurent Wyatt Chelsea Boot in Suede

The boots are available in a range of colors, including black, brown, and tan, which makes them easy to pair with different outfits. The boots are also finished with Saint Laurent's signature branding, which adds to their appeal. The Saint Laurent Wyatt Chelsea Boot in Suede is a well-crafted and durable option that is designed to last for years. It is available for $1,150.

Saint Laurent Wyatt Chelsea Boot in Suede (Image via Saint Laurent)

4) Tom Ford Suede Berwick Loafer

The loafer features a classic slip-on design with a sleek silhouette that is perfect for formal occasions. The upper is made of high-quality suede leather that is soft to the touch and adds to the overall elegance of the shoe. V is often seen making appearances in these shoes and they retail for $990.

Tom Ford Suede Berwick Loafer (Image via Tom Ford)

5) Gucci Horsebit Leather Loafers

Gucci's heritage-honoring reinterpretations of classic icons are a triumph. The classic Horsebit loafer is reimagined in brown leather with a low heel. The golden accent recalls roots in the sporting and recreational industries. It retails for $920.

Gucci Horsebit Leather Loafers (Image via Gucci)

Kim Tae-hyung is known for his unique and daring fashion sense. He is often seen wearing bold and colorful outfits that showcase his individuality and creativity. The BTS member is known for his love of oversized clothing, which he often layers in unexpected ways to create a striking and fashionable look.

Tae-hyung has been praised for his ability to push boundaries and take risks with his fashion choices, while still maintaining a sense of confidence and style.

His fashion sense is a reflection of his artistic and creative nature, and his willingness to express himself through his clothing choices. He continues to inspire fans to embrace their individuality and express themselves through fashion.

Poll : 0 votes