Bullet Train premiere: 3 times Joey King aced her fashion game

Joey King's co-actor Brad Pitt's sartorial choices have been looked up to for a long time, and most recently, his choice of chic linen skirt shook the internet. However, actress Joey King is not far behind. For the Bullet Train press tour, the Kissing Booth actress has delivered some stellar fashion moments of her own.

The cast of the new film, Bullet Train, a film directed by David Leitch, have all been making their premiere rounds in Europe for the past week, and King has emerged as one of the best dressed, of course, alongside Brad Pitt. For the premiere, King ditched the traditional gowns and leaned towards more avant-garde looks.

Working alongside stylist Jared Eng, she opted for striking looks. Bullet Train's press tour marks the actress's first international press tour. In an interview with Vogue, Eng proclaimed,

"It can be intimidating to be on a red carpet alongside Hollywood heavyweights like Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, so I wanted Joey to be able to hold her own. To reflect her badass assassin character, I wanted very strong, hard, and edgy red carpet looks.”

So, Sportskeeda has listed 3 incredible looks from King for the Bullet Train press tour.

3 times Bullet Train star Joey King killed it with her sense of style

1) Joey King at Bullet Train London Premiere

Joey King's latest red carpet appearance was on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in London. The actress continued her streak of edgy outfits with a look from Marc Jacobs' fall winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

For the London premiere of the Bullet Train, the Kissing Booth actress wore a top and skirt set from Marc Jacobs' latest collection. King's look consisted of a black and orange checkered floor-length maxi skirt matched with a monochromatic white cut-out turtleneck top. The white turtleneck top had two large cuts at the side, showcasing the actress's waist and back.

She accessorized the outfit with black leather opera gloves. King joined co-stars Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and others on the London premiere red carpet.

2) Joey King at Bullet Train Paris Premiere

For the film's Paris premiere on Monday, July 18, 2022, the actress' showcased a beautiful outfit from the Thom Browne label. She attended the Paris premiere of the film at the Le Grand Rex.

King wore a black structured dress, which mimicked a strapless look. The structured dress was given a corset look, which flaunted the actress' figure. The dress was fitted with four buttons to provide a button-down skirt look. After cinching at the waist, it went south into a flowy skirt.

Underneath the structured dress, the star added a long white sheer shirt dress. The full-sleeved mesh dress contrasted with the layered black dress. The layered look gave a chic-y vibe. The bottom half of the sheer shirt dress was visible at the hem. The look was completed with black Thom Browne patent leather pumps.

3) Joey King at Bullet Train Berlin Premiere

King debuted another edgy look for Bullet Train's Berlin premiere on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The actress' debuted a pink bob hairstyle, which garnered attention.

King paired this bold pink bob hairstyle with a Balenciaga jumpsuit, which was clad in a monochromatic black colorway. The long-sleeved turtle neck Balenciaga jumpsuit was constructed in ribbed material.

This was the most minimalistic-yet-interesting look from the actress' movie tour. King joined co-stars Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and others on the premiere red carpet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far