Burna Boy I Told Them… Tour 2023-24: Presale, where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to 

Burna Boy has announced a new tour, "I Told Them...Tour," scheduled to take place from November 12, 2023, to March 9, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be a follow-up to his earlier stadium show at the 40,000-seat City Field in New York City on July 8, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which is in support of the album of the same name, via a post on his official Twitter account on September 26, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on September 28, 2023, and can be accessed by purchasing the album from Burna Boy's official website.

General tickets will be released on September 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced and can be purchased via Burna Boy's official website.

The tour will start in California and end in Georgia

Burna Boy released his latest album, I Told Them..., on August 25, 2023. The album has so far peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart. It has also peaked at number 2 on the Dutch album chart.

The singer elaborated on the album's title, stating in an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music on August 23, 2023:

"They say a lot of times that prophets is not really recognizing its own home and s**t. So this one is for the part of my own home and the people in my own home who didn’t believe or doubt it, or still doubt, or any type of thing. And not just them, it’s like everyone that ever heard me speak in the past or when I’d first started."

The singer continued:

" You can go back to my old tweets and stuff. I basically predicted everything that’s happening now. So this is basically that. It’s fun to tell people something is true, and they doubt, and then they end up seeing it. There’s no greater feeling."

In support of the album, the singer is set to embark on the newly announced North America tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, and Boston, among others.

The full list of dates and venues for the Burna Boy tour is given below:

November 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at BMO Stadium

November 5, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

November 7, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

November 9, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

November 12, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

November 17, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

November 18, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

February 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Center

February 21, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Wintrust Arena

February 22, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

February 24, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

February 28, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

March 1, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

March 2, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

March 7, 2024 – Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena

March 9, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

Burna Boy is best known for his sixth studio album, Love, Damini, which was released on July 8, 2022. The gold-certified album peaked at number 2 on the UK and Dutch album charts.