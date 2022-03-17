Business Proposal Episode 6: Tae-moo tries to woo Ha-ri

Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop) reveals to Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) that he is aware of her identity. At the very beginning of this fun episode of Business Proposal, he addresses her by her real name. This is when she is dressed as Geum-hi, but the shock she experiences doesn't last too long in the face of news about her best friend Yeong-seo. Tae-moo's personal assistant, Sung-hoon (Kim Min-kyu), tells Ha-ri that her best friend is a victim of a pervert who has installed a spy camera in her home.

Tae-moo and Ha-ri head to the station to sort out the situation, and the shocking revelation of her real name is momentarily brushed aside.

Ha-ri mistakes Tae-moo's intentions in Business Proposal

The next day in Business Proposal, however, Ha-ri is worried. She wonders if Tae-moo will fire her from the company, and she prepares a presentation to prove why she is an asset to his company. She lists down all the successful dishes she had worked on so far and hopes that the company's well-being will trump Tae-moo's need for revenge.

The truth, however, is that Tae-moo is in love with Ha-ri. It is a realization that he comes to after much consideration. He is initially unhappy about this development. However, his trip to New York in the previous episode proves one thing. He is unable to move on from Ha-ri, and thoughts about her continue to interfere with his work. Hence, he makes an important decision.

Tae-moo plans to propose to Ha-ri and even prepares an event for the same in Business Proposal. There is cake, a piece of jewelry, and champagne to celebrate the occasion. Before he could propose, however, Ha-ri interrupts him with the presentation. As a result, he is forced to postpone his plans and decides to woo Ha-ri instead.

Tae-moo fails in his attempts to woo Ha-ri in Business Proposal

Tae-moo plans to woo Ha-ri with grand gestures such as booking an entire theater hall to watch a movie or even stepping out for a meal in a luxurious dining spot. However, none of this works. Ha-ri is not aware of his intentions, and her interest continues to lie in her best friend. Secondly, Ha-ri's colleagues (Tae-moo's employees) walk all over his plans with their unintentional presence. The timing, the performance, and the entire setting is comical.

There is not much that Tae-moo can do at this point. The question that remains is how long it will Ha-ri to realize Tae-moo's intentions. For one, she can already feel her heart skip a beat every time Tae-moo is in her personal space. She is reminded of the kind acts that Tae-moo performs in her company. At this point, Tae-moo even goes as far as duping her friends while posing as her very rich boyfriend.

This development in Business Proposal occurs right after Tae-moo forces Ha-ri to step out of his vehicle when it's pouring outside. His fear of rain is connected to the death of his parents, and he seems incapable of sharing the truth with Ha-ri at the moment because of it.

Tae-moo comes back to his senses once the rain subsides. He searches the vicinity and finds Ha-ri at the reception of a hotel nearby. She is conversing with her friends, and he overhears their conversation. That's when he decides to play along with the lies that Ha-ri and her friend Yeong-seo had spun in the past.

The next episode of Business Proposal will likely explore the situation between Ha-ri and Tae-moo as it unfolds.

