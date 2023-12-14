"But no, yeah, she did": Taylor Lautner finally breaks silence on his breakup with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, recently revealed that the singing sensation was responsible for ending their relationship. Lautner spoke to Alex Cooper in a recent episode of the latter’s podcast titled Call Her Daddy. Among various points of discussion, one was Lautner’s brief relationship with Taylor Swift in 2009.

Alex, known for asking direct and uncomfortable questions, did not hesitate to ask Taylor Lautner how the relationship ended. The show's guest, Lautner, looked back in time to remember the events that led to the breakup. He confirmed that it was Taylor Swift who called curtains on the relationship. He stated:

“I’m thinking back on exactly what happened. But no, yeah, she did.”

The two have stayed friends and recently worked together on one of Taylor Swift’s latest albums.

What did Taylor Lautner say about Taylor Swift in the Call Her Daddy show?

Swift and Lautner dated for a while in 2009 (Image via Michael Becker, X@SilviaShiki, and X@Vince Bucci)

As is customary with the podcast Call Her Daddy's host, Alex Cooper did not beat about the bush and asked her guest Lautner who ended the affair between Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner. Lautner had a brief affair with Swift in 2009 after they met on the sets of Valentine’s Day.

Lautner validated that the singer had pulled the plug on the association at the time. Initially, they stayed in touch after the breakup but that dwindled after some time. Lautner went on to meet and marry his spouse, Taylor Dome, who was also the joint guest with Lautner for Alex Cooper’s podcast show.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner have rekindled their friendship since Lautner was featured in one of the videos for Swift. Besides being part of the video, he, along with Joey King and Presley Cash, joined the singer on stage when she debuted the first music video of her latest release Speak Now during her Eras Tour show in Missouri’s Kansas City.

While the on-stage show celebrated of the video premiere, one of the hit songs in the album, titled Back to December, is rumored to be about the breakup between Lautner and Swift. They broke up in December 2009. On the other hand, Lautner starred in his ex’s song, I Can See You, from the album.

He claims to have the most profound respect for her as the person she is over anything else. He cherishes the renewed friendship. He said:

“Honestly I would say one of the greatest things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship.”

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner’s relationship timeline

Lautner, his wife and Swift are friends now (Image via X@Entertainm82634)

The Twilight actor first met the singing star in July 2009 on the rom-com Valentine’s Day where they played high school sweethearts. He was on stage presenting Swift with the 2009 MTV Video Music Award in September of the same year. He later did a Saturday Night Live monologue on the same.

The two Taylors were often spotted together in October of the same year on dates, outings, concerts and games. While hosting the SNL in November, the singing sensation opened the show with a monologue-cum-song about dating the werewolf from Twilight, confirming her relationship status.

Expand Tweet

In the SNL show dated December 12, 2009, Lautner addressed his bond with Swift with a fun reenactment of the VMA event with an alternate ending. However, by late December of the same year, Us Weekly reported that the couple had chemistry and thus called it quits.

When Swift released the song about their breakup, Back to December, in October 2010, she told Ladies Home Journal that Lautner would always remain her crush. The three Taylors, Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, and his wife, Taylor Dome, have turned good pals.