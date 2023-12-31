"Can we finally cancel him fr": DJ Akademiks assault allegations drama explained as alleged victim speaks out 

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault, and the media attached may be disturbing. Reader's discretion is advised.

DJ Akademiks is facing severe assault allegations, as a former partner, Ziya Abashe, claimed in a YouTube short posted on Saturday, December 30, that the podcaster and his friends had s*xually assaulted and r*ped her. The woman's video came as a response to Akademiks claiming that he had once caught a girl who he was with having intercourse with his friends while he was passed out.

Abashe also stated that a r*pe kit "was done." Netizens were outraged at the allegations against the podcaster. People claimed that DJ Akademics had released his story to get ahead of her narrative. Social media users supported the woman's claims and hoped she'd receive justice. One Instagram user commented:

Netizens condemned DJ Akademiks (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

The allegations against DJ Akademiks

The last few days of the previous month of the year are bringing DJ Akademiks nothing but trouble. The story began when Akademiks spoke about inviting a woman to his house on an Off the Record with DJ Akademiks podcast episode. Akademiks claimed that he passed out that night, and when he checked the security footage in the morning, he allegedly caught the woman having a threesome with his friends.

Akademiks claimed he allegedly confronted the woman about it and asked her to "get tested." He alleged that the woman initially denied having intercourse with his friends and later asked Akademics for the security footage. He alleged that she denied the information until he showed her the video. The woman then filed charges against the men, which led to a raid on Akademiks' house.

DJ Akademiks further revealed that nobody got charged for the situation as there was not enough evidence to show that a r*pe had taken place. After the podcast, the woman claimed that Akademiks' story was wrong. The woman, Ziya Abashe, alleged that the podcaster was lying.

"You tried to save yourself after your friends assaulted me. Whether or not you got drunk or not, I know that when you woke up you were on top of me too. You r*ped me too and a r*pe kit was done."

She alleged that Akademics had known her for two years and further added.

"You know what, I'm gonna come back with my own story. Is this what you wanted? You're about to get it. I've been quiet for way too long."

A video released by @hoodzonetvn that allegedly showed Akademiks' "girlfriend smashing his friends in his house" went viral. The footage showed Akademiks walking into a room while a woman's scream can be heard in the background. However, Akademiks stated that the video was fake news. He stated.

"Fake news asf. this video is a drunk woman who never got smashed by no body friends lol shes screaming cuz she seen blogs posted a clip of me talking about her and it made her look bad. try again."

Netizens believe in the allegations against DJ Akademiks

Netizens were outraged at the alleged allegations against DJ Akademics. People claimed that Akademiks was guilty and trusted the words of the alleged victim. Social media users were unconvinced by Akademiks' side of the story and believed that the podcaster had only snitched on himself. Here are a few reactions from @theneighborhoodtalk's Instagram repost of Ziya Abashe's video,

Right after talking about the incident, Akademiks went on to claim that his ex-girlfriend had cheated on him and even stole $500,000 from his house. He even claimed she had searched for "leverage" against the podcaster.