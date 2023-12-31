Who was Onteris Owens Campbell? Age and all about the viral Vine star as Rihanna fan passes away 

Onteris Owens Campbell, the 19-year-old Rihanna fan, who was popular for his video where he was seen dancing to The Monster has tragically passed away. The family of the Vine star, Onteris Owens confirmed the news of his passing away, stating how the death has left the family devastated.

While the family did not reveal the cause of Onteris’ death, the family revealed in a Facebook post that they found the boy dead. The father said:

“Facebook family keep me and my son mother in your prayers. We just lost Onteris, just 19 years old gone home to be with Jesus. We found him dead. Sleep in peace baby boy. Daddy and Mama will always love you.”

As the Vine star became super popular after his viral video, where he was seen dancing to Rihanna’s The Monster, his other videos also became viral as they received a lot of love and appreciation from the masses.

Onteris Owens Campbell was from Fayetteville, North Carolina: More details revealed as social media users mourned the passing away of the 19-year-old

Onteris belonged to Fayetteville, North Carolina, and became insanely popular for his Vine videos, which mainly featured dance routines. Apart from dance routines, he created many other videos too which used to grab a lot of eyeballs, as he was extremely loved on social media.

As the 19-year-old passed away, the family is devastated and is mourning the loss of the young soul. The mother of the deceased, Kimberly Campbell shared a picture with her son and stated how she is in “disbelief” after her son’s passing away.

Social media users mourn the passing away of the 19-year-old who was popular for his video on Rihanna's song. (Image via Facebook)

On the other hand, social media users were also shocked to hear that Onteris had passed away, as the news quickly spread on the internet. As an Instagram user, @theshaderoom shared the news on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

While it is not yet known how Onteris passed away, social media users are continuously pouring in their tributes for the deceased. At the moment, the family has not yet revealed the details about the funeral and the memorial services.