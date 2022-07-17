"Can you find 3 BANANAS among the Minions": Image goes viral on social media sending netizens into a frenzy 

Internet users are going crazy while trying to find "3 BANANAS" in a viral optical puzzle created by The Dudolf. The image contains three bananas hidden among a crowd of Gru's minions.

The image was created as a "homage" for the fourth installation of Despicable Me and the second movie in the Minions series.

The image has received over 2.4k likes on Instagram.

Dudolf is famous for creating some of social media's most popular "Seek-and-Find" puzzles. His 2022 Valentine's image, requiring players to seek three hearts, became very popular.

The bananas are very intricately hidden with the minions

Can you find the 3 bananas? (Image via TheDudolf/Instagram)

The image shows a large crowd of minions gathered around Gru as he stands smiling. Gergely Dudas, the person behind Dudolf, captioned the post by writing:

"Can You find 3 BANANAS among the Minions?"

Dudas shared that the image was his first "Seek-and-Find" picture created with pre-existing characters. He added that the idea to create the puzzle came to him a week ago while watching Minions: The Rise of Gru.

He added that it took him around three to four days to complete the image, making it the most time-consuming puzzle created by him. He further added:

"But I'm really happy with how it turned out, hope You'll like it too!"

The image contains a number of details, making it quite a challenge to locate the bananas. The artist has made sure to match them, with the silhouette of the minions making it even more challenging to spot them.

He has posted a solution with the image as well, but here are hints on how to find them without spoiling the fun.

The first banana replaced the arm of one of the minions in the third row. The second one is drawn on the overalls of a minion in the seventh row. The last one is in the tenth row, it also replaces a minion's arm.

Fans of the creator loved the art, and a follower with the username kylebalda_ commented:

"Incredible detail and really charming! This made me really happy to see!"

Another user, Luvralph, stated:

"This is so cute! I love your artwork but this fan art is amazing and so hard to find the bananas without cheating. 🙂 Thank you"

Many other followers shared a similar sentiment.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is the most successful animated film released during the COVID-19 pandemic

The movie premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 13, 2022, and was released in the United States on July 1, 2022.

Set in 1970s, Minions: The Rise of Gru follows the 2015 movie, Minions. The story progresses after a young Gru impresses the minions after defeating Scarlet Overkill.

The group is shown living together in the suburbs with Gru, who is a fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6. He plans to become evil enough to be a part of that group, but things go south and the Vicious 6 make Gru their enemy.

The movie follows the antics of our original Minion trio consisting of Kevin, Stuart, and Bob. A new member, Otto, joins them in the movie. Otto is sporting braces and has a desperate urge to impress Gru.

The animation has received fairly positive reviews from critics, scoring 71% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.9 on IMDb. It has grossed around $470 million worldwide, making it the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2022 and the most successful animated film released during the pandemic.

