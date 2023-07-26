Captain Marvel's top 5 moments

There shouldn't be much of a debate that Captain Marvel is one of the strongest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Making her entry in Phase Three via her own eponymous film, she went on to play a pivotal role in the subsequent titles as well.

Originally a US Air Force fighter pilot, she gained her powers after getting exposed to the Tesseract's cosmic energy when a light-speed engine test failed. After being revived by the Krees and having forgotten her past, she was renamed Vers and joined the Kree Empire's elite military, Starforce.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel (Image via Marvel)

However, after she remembered her past and learned the truth that the Krees had hidden from her, she defected and unlocked her full potential, donning the mantle of Captain Marvel.

Being a galactic superhero, her responsibility falls beyond Earth to the wider universe and she only ever appears in dire situations. But with her next major appearance in the MCU set to arrive towards the end of this year, fans are getting quite excited.

The Marvels is set to be the final film installation to the MCU in 2023 with a theatrical release date of November 10, 2023. The film will star Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris in the titular roles alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe."

It continues:

"When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels."

Keeping in mind the return of the Captain Marvel on the big screen, we look back at some of her biggest moments in the MCU till date.

Taking on Thanos, forcing a whole Kree army to retreat, and more: 5 times Captain Marvel proved her prowess

1) Took on Thanos single-handedly

Endgame arguably had some of the most badass superhero moments for the MCU since it started. It was the biggest culmination of the plotline that originally began with Iron Man in 2008. While it was Iron Man's one-liner, "I am Iron Man," and the defining snap that stole the show, the movie also put a lot of emphasis on Captain Marvel.

One of the most character defining moments that she had in the MCU was during the Endgame battle. Even with their best efforts and with their previously "snapped" friends returning to join them in the fight, Thanos and his armada of space army proved to be too much to handle. But that's precisely when Captain Marvel made her explosive entry.

Captain Marvel fights Thanos during the Battle of Earth (Image via Marvel)

On entry, she broke through Thanos's airborne Sanctuary, and went on to take the fight directly to Thanos. Considering how much of a threat the Mad Giant had been to Earth's Avengers, she seemed mostly unfazed taking him head on. The only thing that Thanos could do to deal with her was attack her with the Power Stone.

2) Brought back Tony and Nebula to Earth

After the snap in Infinity War, Iron Man and Nebula were the only survivors left from the fight with Thanos on his home planet, Titan. But when they found themselves stranded in space without any resources, even their chances of survival looked slim.

Having spent 22 days stuck in space and with just one more day of oxygen supply on-baord, Stark had already accepted his fate. However, this was when Captain Marvel appeared in the nick of time to bring him back home to Earth. While it was not a very arduous task, it was undoubtedly a pivotal moment in their course of events.

Saving Iron Man ultimately meant that Tony made time-travel possible and brought the Infinity Stones from diffferent points in time to their present to bring back all the people who had vanished previously during the Snap.

3) Thor's godly powers couldn't faze her

Being a literal god, Thor is undoubtedly one of the strongest Avengers. The Asgardian God of Thunder hails immense power and can best most of his foes with relative ease. Putting his personal battle prowess aside, he also carries some of the most powerful weapons in the universe. Also the most iconic Thor thing to do is when he calls for his weapon and it comes to his hand flying.

When the Avengers were talking about their next course of action with Captain Marvel, she stated that hunting down Thanos and undoing the snap should not be too much of a task considering she was with them this time. This is when Thor got up from his meal and came face to face Captain Marvel, calling Stormbreaker to his hand right by her face. However, she didn't even flinch, which impressed Thor quite a bit.

4) Forced Ronan and his army to retreat

Captain Marvel was introduced to the MCU in her eponymous film in 2019 that explored her origin story and how she became a cosmic superhero. The film also followed her time as a Kree soldier fighting the Skrulls. But when she figured out her true identity and what the Kree's did with her, she turned sides and took the battle to them instead, fighting to defend the Skrulls.

During this time, Ronan the Accuser of the Kree fleet arrived at Earth's outer atmosphere with his entire battalion, ready to wage a battle against the refugee Skrulls. However, this is when Captain Marvel single-handedly destroyed his barrage of ballistic missiles and battalion.

As we know, the Kree forces are not a joking matter and definitely pack a punch, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 already having proved Ronan to be a formidable foe as well. The fact that Captain Marvel took care of the situation on her own and sent them back out of fear goes to show how powerful she really is.

5) Stops to say hi to Spidey during the Battle of Earth

The Battle of Earth in Endgame was definitely one of the most intense and decisive battles in the entire MCU till date. The entire team of Avengers along with their allies fought against Thanos and his army of Chitauri, Sakaaarans and Outriders.

With the alternate version of Thanos trying to redo what the Avengers had just undone, the battle was essentially to stop him from doing so. For this, Spiderman was swinging across the battlefield with the gauntlet to keep it away from him. But when he is almost overwhelmed with Thanos's forces, Captain Marvel flies in to the rescue.

Her upbeat attitude and greeting to Peter stood apart from the destruction of the battlefield in the background. It just goes to show how powerful she really was and how she did not see the battle as really too much of a challenge.

If you also love Brie Larson's cosmic superhero, Captain Marvel, then you'll need to hold on just a bit longer for her next appearance in the MCU. She is set to appear in Phase Five's last film for the year, The Marvels, which is currently set to arrive in theaters on November 10, 2023.