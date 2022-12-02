Carrie Underwood Las Vegas Residency 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Country star Carrie Underwood has announced a Las Vegas residency which will kick off in June next year. The 18-date residency billed as Reflection: Las Vegas Residency, will begin on June 21 and run through December 2023. Check out all Carrie Underwood residency shows below.
The Before He Cheats singer, in a statement, spoke about the Resorts World Theatre venue, and told Billboard:
“Performing live for an audience is my favorite part of what I do, and I love the idea of giving the audience a show and not just a concert. We can do things in this production we aren’t able to do out on the road.”
The new residency dates will be the second run of Underwood's residency. She previously kicked off her residency on December 1, 2021, and became the first artist to perform on the Resorts World Theater stage, wherein she played a set of 18 sold-out shows.
Carrie Underwood is currently on her Denim and Rhinestones tour, which will go on until next year in March. The tour is in support of her recent album of the same name.
Carrie Underwood Las Vegas Residency 2023 Dates and Tickets
June 2023: 21, 23, 24, 28, 30
July 2023: 1
Sept. 2023: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
Nov. 2023: 29
December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9
Tickets for American Express Card Members will be available from December 6-8 from 10:00 am - 10:00 pm PT via the artist's official website. The residency tickets for the general public will be available on December 9 at 10:00 am PT. Fans can also access a limited number of VIP packages from December 9. Interested fans can RSVP from the artist's official website.
Underwood will perform on the following dates and venues in 2023 for her Denim and Rhinestones tour.
- February 2: Miami, Florida - FTX Arena
- February 4: Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena
- February 6: Jacksonville, Florida - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
- February 7: Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena
- February 8: Charlotte, North Carolina - Spectrum Center
- February 10: State College, Pennsylvania - Bryce Jordan Center
- February 11: Uncasville, Connecticut - Mohegan Sun Arena
- February 14: Charleston, West Virginia - Charleston Coliseum
- February 15: Washington DC - Capital One Arena
- February 17: Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden
- February 18: Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Center
- February 21: New York - Madison Square Garden
- February 22: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center
- February 24: Charlottesville, Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
- February 25: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - PPG Paints Arena
- February 26: Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesars Arena
- March 1: Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena
- March 2: Cincinnati, Ohio - Heritage Bank Center
- March 4: Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena
- March 8: Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center
- March 11: Glendale, Arizona - Gila River Arena
- March 13: Los Angeles, California - Crypto.com Arena
- March 14: Sacramento, California - Golden 1 Center
- March 16: Portland, Orlando - MODA Center
- March 17: Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena
More about Carrie Underwood's recent album
Earlier in June, Carrie Underwood released her ninth studio album Denim & Rhinestones through Capitol Records Nashville. The singer described the album as a 'sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room' kind of album. Underwood performed the lead single of the album Ghost Story at the Grammy Awards and CMT Music Awards.