Carrie Underwood Las Vegas Residency 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Country star Carrie Underwood has announced a Las Vegas residency which will kick off in June next year. The 18-date residency billed as Reflection: Las Vegas Residency, will begin on June 21 and run through December 2023. Check out all Carrie Underwood residency shows below.

The Before He Cheats singer, in a statement, spoke about the Resorts World Theatre venue, and told Billboard:

“Performing live for an audience is my favorite part of what I do, and I love the idea of giving the audience a show and not just a concert. We can do things in this production we aren’t able to do out on the road.”

The new residency dates will be the second run of Underwood's residency. She previously kicked off her residency on December 1, 2021, and became the first artist to perform on the Resorts World Theater stage, wherein she played a set of 18 sold-out shows.

Carrie Underwood is currently on her Denim and Rhinestones tour, which will go on until next year in March. The tour is in support of her recent album of the same name.

Carrie Underwood Las Vegas Residency 2023 Dates and Tickets

rwlvtheatre @rwlvtheatre Tickets for the 18 new show dates throughout 2023 will go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Today, on the one-year anniversary of the debut of @carrieunderwood 's hit residency show REFLECTION, we are thrilled to announce that her much-anticipated return will be June 21, 2023.Tickets for the 18 new show dates throughout 2023 will go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Today, on the one-year anniversary of the debut of @carrieunderwood's hit residency show REFLECTION, we are thrilled to announce that her much-anticipated return will be June 21, 2023. 💛 Tickets for the 18 new show dates throughout 2023 will go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. https://t.co/2RxQ2UIr73

June 2023: 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July 2023: 1

Sept. 2023: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

Nov. 2023: 29

December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Tickets for American Express Card Members will be available from December 6-8 from 10:00 am - 10:00 pm PT via the artist's official website. The residency tickets for the general public will be available on December 9 at 10:00 am PT. Fans can also access a limited number of VIP packages from December 9. Interested fans can RSVP from the artist's official website.

Underwood will perform on the following dates and venues in 2023 for her Denim and Rhinestones tour.

February 2: Miami, Florida - FTX Arena

February 4: Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena

February 6: Jacksonville, Florida - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

February 7: Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena

February 8: Charlotte, North Carolina - Spectrum Center

February 10: State College, Pennsylvania - Bryce Jordan Center

February 11: Uncasville, Connecticut - Mohegan Sun Arena

February 14: Charleston, West Virginia - Charleston Coliseum

February 15: Washington DC - Capital One Arena

February 17: Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden

February 18: Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Center

February 21: New York - Madison Square Garden

February 22: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

February 24: Charlottesville, Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

February 25: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - PPG Paints Arena

February 26: Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesars Arena

March 1: Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena

March 2: Cincinnati, Ohio - Heritage Bank Center

March 4: Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena

March 8: Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center

March 11: Glendale, Arizona - Gila River Arena

March 13: Los Angeles, California - Crypto.com Arena

March 14: Sacramento, California - Golden 1 Center

March 16: Portland, Orlando - MODA Center

March 17: Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena

More about Carrie Underwood's recent album

Earlier in June, Carrie Underwood released her ninth studio album Denim & Rhinestones through Capitol Records Nashville. The singer described the album as a 'sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room' kind of album. Underwood performed the lead single of the album Ghost Story at the Grammy Awards and CMT Music Awards.

