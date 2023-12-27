Celebrity birthdays on December 26: Kit Harington, Jared Leto, and more

This year is coming to an end, with December being full of festivals and holidays. Besides the festivities, this month also marks the birthdays of numerous prominent Hollywood celebrities. A-listers such as Kit Harington, Jared Leto, and many more celebrate their birthdays today, i.e. December 26, 2023.

Kit Harington

Kit Harington celebrates his 37th birthday today. His full name is Christopher Catesby Harington. The actor started his acting career in 2009 by playing the role of Albert Narracott in the play, War Horse.

Later, in 2011, Harington starred as Jon Snow in the fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones, which aired until 2019. The HBO series became popular among fans with multiple critical acclaims, and the actor also bagged nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

Besides this, he also appeared in the epic romantic historical film Pompeii, released in 2014. Paul W. S. Anderson directed and produced the film. He has also voiced the character of Eret in the sequels to How to Train Your Dragon (2010–2019). Recently, he also starred in Marvel’s Eternals (2021) as Dane Whitman/Black Knight. The actor will reportedly next appear in the spin-off of Game of Thrones, returning as Jon Snow.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto celebrates his 52nd birthday today. Leto made his acting debut with the television series, My So-Called Life (1994). Later, he started his film career with How to Make an American Quilt (1995). He also starred in supporting roles in popular films such as David Fincher’s Fight Club (1999), American Psycho (2000), and many more.

In 2013, Leto bagged an Academy Award for Best Supporting Role for the biographical drama film Dallas Buyers Club. In 2016, Leto starred in the role of

The Joker in DC Comics Suicide Squad. Following that, he featured in Blade Runner 2049 (2017), The Little Things (2021), and returned to play the role of the DC character in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). In 2022, he starred in Marvel’s Morbius, which turned out to be a commercial and critical failure.

Beside Leto’s acting career, he also has a music career as a member of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars. He formed the rock band with his brother Shannon Leto in 1998.

George Porter Jr.

George Porter Jr. celebrates his 76th birthday today. Porter is an American musician, popular as the singer and bassist for the funk band, The Meters. He formed the band with Art Neville (keyboards), Zigaboo Modeliste (drums), and Leo Nocentelli (guitar) in 1965. The band performed and crafted original music until the late 1970s.

In 1977, they disbanded, but reunited once again in 1989. The Rock Band Hall of Fame nominated the band four times for induction. They also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

In 1990, Porter Jr. formed Runnin’ Pardners, following which, he also collaborated with other groups like The Trio - along with Johnny Vidacovich, the New Orleans Social Club, Porter Batiste Stoltz, and Deep Fried.

Porter has also performed with multiple artists such as Dr. John, Soul Rebels Brass Band, Robbie Robertson, Paul McCartney, Willy DeVille, Patti LaBelle, Robert Palmer, David Byrne, Jimmy Buffett, Johnny Adams, Earl King, Harry Connick Jr., Warren Haynes, and many more.

Eden Sher

Eden Sher celebrates her 32nd birthday today. Sher is known for her work in the television industry, which includes popular sitcoms and Disney animated series. She rose to fame with her role in the family sitcom series, The Middle, which aired for a total of 215 episodes and 9 seasons on ABC from 2009 to 2018.

She portrayed the character of Sue Heck in the series, and her performance was also praised by critics. This earned her the Critics Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in the ABC sitcom.

Later, Eden Sher also worked as a voice actor for the Disney animated series Star vs. the Forces of Evil, which aired for a total of 77 episodes from 2015 to 2019. Sher voiced the lead character of a magical princess, Star Butterfly, in the animated show.