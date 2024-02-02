Celebrity Birthdays Today (February 2): Shakira, Christie Brinkley, and more

February has arrived with new celebrity birthdays where singers, actors, actresses, and film producers are celebrating their special days. In January, we witnessed Zayn Malik, Jeff Bezos, Bradley Cooper, January Jones, and many more popular stars celebrating their birthdays. Now, in February, A-listed celebrities like Shakira, Christie Brinkley, and more celebrate their special day.

Readers who are celebrating their birthdays today, February 2, 2024, can check out with which popular singer or star they share their special day. Here is a list of singers, actresses, and more whose birthdays fall on February 2, 2024.

Hollywood icons who celebrate their birthdays on February 2

Shakira

Born on February 2, 1977, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, aka Shakira, celebrates her 47th birthday today. She is a singer and songwriter and is often called the “Queen of Latin Music.” She started her music career at the age of 13 with Sony Music Colombia. She gained popularity in the music industry with her albums Pies Descalzos (1995) and Dónde Están los Ladrones? (1998).

Shakira’s first English album, Laundry Service (2001), became an instant hit, with over 13 million copies sold globally. Her Spanish albums Fijación Oral, Vol. 1 (2005), Sale el Sol (2010), and El Dorado (2017) topped the Billboard Top Latin Album chart. She won numerous awards throughout her music career, which included three Grammy Awards, fourteen Latin Grammys, and seven Billboard Music Awards.

Christie Brinkley

Born on February 2, 1954, Christie Lee Brinkley, aka Christie Brinkley, turns 70 today as she celebrates her birthday. Brinkley is a model, actress, and entrepreneur known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues and CoverGirl. Her first acting role came in the road trip comedy film National Lampoon's Vacation, which was released in 1983.

Following that, Brinkley returned to the sequel, Vegas Vacation, in 1997. Besides films, she also appeared in multiple commercials for DirectTV and Infiniti. Later, she explored her career in the television industry by appearing in the ABC series The Goldbergs (2019). She also featured in the documentary King of the Hamptons (2010), bankrolled by filmmaker Dennis Michael Lynch.

Gemma Arterton

Born on February 2, 1986, Gemma Christina Arterton, aka Gemma Arterton, celebrates her 38th birthday today. Gemma is an actress and producer known for her roles in popular Hollywood comedies and spy action films. She made her debut in St Trinian’s, which was released in 2007. Following that, she appeared in the spy film Quantum of Solace (2008) and won the Empire Award for Best Newcomer.

After that, she starred in The Disappearance of Alice Creed (2009), Tamara Drew (2010), Clash of the Titans (2010), Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010), and Hensel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013). Her performance in 2017’s The Escape won Harper’s Bazaar Woman of the Year Award. She also starred in the Matthew Vaughn-directed film The King’s Man, which was released in 2021.

Zosia Mamet

Born on February 2, 1988, actress and musician Zosia Russell Mamet, aka Zosia Mamet, turns 36 today. She is also a voice actor, having worked in animated series for Cartoon Network and Fox Broadcasting Company. Her first acting role came in the 1997 Colin Fitz Lives!

Following that, she appeared in Spartan (2004), Off the Ledge (2009), The Kids Are All Right (2009), Cherry (2010), and many more. She also became part of the AMC network television series Mad Men, which aired from July 2007 to May 2015 for seven seasons and 92 episodes. Her voice acting credits include Regular Show, The Simpsons, and Star vs. The Forces of Evil.

