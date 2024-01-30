Celebrity birthdays today (January 30): Christian Bale, Phil Collins, and more

January 2024 has brought a lot of celebrity birthdays, such as Zayn Malik, Bradley Cooper, Issa Rae, and Jeff Bezos’ birthdays. As the month has come to an end, it has brought another day full of celebrity birthdays for popular actors, actresses, and singers. Celebrities like Christian Bale, Phil Collins, and many more wait all year to celebrate their special day.

Readers having their birthday on January 30, 2024, can have a look at which popular celebrity they are sharing their special day with.

Celebrities whose birthdays fall on January 30

Christian Bale

Born on January 30, 1974, Christian Charles Philip Bale, aka Christian Bale, celebrates his 49th birthday today. Bale is an English actor popular for his role in big-budget Hollywood films. In 1987, the Steven Spielberg-directed war film Empire of the Sun contributed to Bale’s breakthrough in Hollywood.

In 2000, Mary Harron’s satirical psychological horror film American Psycho gave Bale wider recognition by starring him in the lead role as Patrick Bateman.

In 2005, he gained global popularity with Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, in which he starred as Batman. Two sequels to the 2005 film, The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), were also released.

He also received an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for his role as boxer Dicky Eklund in the biographical film The Fighter, which was released in 2010.

Phil Collins

Born on January 30, 1951, Philip David Charles Collins, aka Phil Collins, turns 72 today as he celebrates his birthday. Collins is a singer, songwriter, drummer, actor, and record producer known for his successful career in the music industry.

Collins started playing drums at the age of five and at the same time, he also explored his career in acting. He starred in the musical Oliver!, where he played the role of Artful Dodger.

Collins is best known for being the drummer and, later, the lead singer of the rock band Genesis. In 1996, he left the band and shifted his focus to solo work. Following that, he also became part of Disney’s Tarzan (1999), where he wrote the songs Two Worlds, Son of Man, and more, which earned him an Oscar.

His popular singles include In the Air Tonight, I Wish It Would Rain Down, One More Night, and Sussudio.

Olivia Colman

Born on January 30, 1974, Sarah Caroline Sinclair, aka Olivia Colman, celebrates her 49th birthday today. Colman is an actress known for winning prestigious awards, from Oscars to BAFTA, for her performances in critically acclaimed films and series. She started her acting career at the age of 16 with the school production of The Prime Miss Jean Brodie.

Colman’s breakthrough in the entertainment industry came with the television sitcom Peep Show, which aired from 2003 to 2015. She won a BAFTA award for Best Actress for her performance in the crime-drama series Broadchurch (2013-2017). She bagged a Golden Globe for Best Actress for The Night Manager (2016).

She also received an Oscar for Best Actress for playing the role of Anne, Queen of Great Britain, in The Favourite (2018).

Danielle Campbell

Born on January 30, 1995, Danielle Marie Campbell, aka Danielle Campbell, turns 28 today as she celebrates her birthday. Campbell is known for starring in Disney Channel’s films and series, including CW dramas and CBS All Access thrillers.

Her first role in the television industry was as a guest star in the serial drama television series Prison Break, which aired from 2005 to 2017.

Campbell also starred in the Disney Channel series Zeke and Luther, where she played the role of Dani. Following that, she signed a deal with Disney for the romantic comedy film Prom (2011).

This time she played the supporting role, starring alongside Aimee Teegarden, Thomas McDonell, and Cameron Monaghan. She also became part of The Vampire Diaries spin-off, The Originals (2013-2018).

