Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 11 release date, air time, and contestants

Celebrity Jeopardy! is all set to return with another exciting episode this week. It’s the last quarterfinal and three more celebrities are ready to put their knowledge to the test.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The end is near as celebrities B.J. Novak, Brendan Hunt and Cari Champion are put to the ultimate test during the final quarterfinal round."

Celebrity Jeopardy!’s upcoming episode is set to air on Thursday, January 19, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Two actors and a journalist set to appear on the upcoming episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!

Three celebrities are set to compete in the final quarterfinal of the ABC game show, and whoever wins will be a step closer to the million-dollar grand prize, which they will donate to a charity of their choice.

Set to appear on the ABC show this week are B.J. Novak, Brendan Hunt, and Cari Champion.

1) B.J Novak

The actor, writer, screenwriter, comedian, and producer is set to appear on Celebrity Jeopardy! in episode 11. He is best known as Ryan Howard in The Office. He was also the writer and producer of the show.

B.J. was born in 1979 in Newton, Massachusetts, and was raised in a Jewish family with two brothers. He met John Krasinski in high school and the two became quick friends and wrote a play together.

B.J attended Harvard, where he majored in Literature, both English and Spanish, and was also a member of the Harvard Lampoon. After finishing his education, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy and went on to perform in several clubs.

After spending two years as a comedian, he branched out into television and appeared on shows such as Premium Blend, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and more. For his numerous roles on The Office, both on and off camera, the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant won five Primetime Emmy nominations.

2) Brendan Hunt

Brendan is known for his roles in We Are The Millers and Horrible Bosses. The actor and writer recently earned recognition with his Apple Tv+ show, Ted Lasso. He also worked as a voice artist for the video game, Fallout 4 in 2015 where gave the voices of two characters.

The Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant is a graduate of Illinois State University, where he attended a theater program in 1996. After his time in college, he spent five years in Amsterdam where he learned more about the craft.

3) Cari Champion

Cari Champion is an American broadcast journalist and television personality who was born in Pasadena, California. She attended the University of California in Los Angeles, where she majored in English and took on Mass Communications as a minor course.

Her career started in West Virginia followed by her time in Santa Ana, California, and Palm Beach, Florida. During her time in Florida, she covered sports and took a keen interest in Serena and Venus Williams’ careers.

Her coverage led to her being hired as a broadcaster in 2009. ABC's Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant then began covering the entertainment industry and has been a reporter for several organizations in the past, including Starz Network, The Insider, and Hollywood 411.

These three celebrities are set to compete in the final quarterfinal round of Celebrity Jeopardy! and only one will move on to the next round.

Tune in on Thursday, at 8 pm ET on ABC or stream the episode on Hulu.

