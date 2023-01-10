Chaos and Carnage Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

The Chaos and Carnage tour recently revealed their dates and lineup for this year's iteration. The tour will be co-headlined by American metal bands Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence, who will close the shows on alternate nights.

The Chaos and Carnage trek will also feature other artists, including Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisuga Bogg, Crown Magnetar, and Slay Squad.

Tickets for the Chaos and Carnage tour will be available from January 13 at 10.00 am PT and VIP packages will be available from January 20 at 10.00 am PM, via Chaosandcarnage.com.

Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence will kick off the Chaos and Carnage tour on April 7 at Ridglea Theatre

According to Blabbermouth, Chaos and Carnage is produced by industry veterans Jason Malhoyt of Imperial Artist Management and JJ Cassiere of renowned booking agency 33 And West. This is the fourth iteration of Chaos and Carnage, which has grown to be popular with hosting artists from the extreme metal genre, while also celebrating new budding artists.

Previous iterations of the festival have featured artists Carnifex, Lorna Shore, Whitechapel, Revocation, and Angelmaker, among others.

The dates for this year's iteration are:

April 07, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX at Ridglea Theatre

April 08, 2023 - San Antonio, TX at Vibes Event Center

April 09, 2023 - Houston, TX at Warehouse Live

April 11, 2023 - Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade

April 13, 2023 - New York, NY at Palladium Times Square

April 14, 2023 - Sayerville, NJ at Starland Ballroom

April 15, 2023 - Hartford, CT at The Webster Theater

April 16, 2023 - Reading, PA at Reverb

April 18, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA at Mountain View Amp

April 19, 2023 - Cleveland, OH at Agora Theatre

April 20, 2023 - Covington, KY at Madison Theater

April 21, 2023 - Pontiac, MI at The Crofoot

April 22, 2023 - Joliet, IL at The Forge

April 24, 2023 - Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre

April 26, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV at House of Blues

April 27, 2023 - Mesa, AZ at The Nile

April 28, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA at The Belasco

April 29, 2023 - Berkeley, CA at UC Theatre

April 30, 2023 - Anaheim, CA at House of Blues

More about this year's headliners Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence

Dying Fetus was formed in 1991 and has seen several lineup changes throughout the years, with John Gallagher remaining the sole original member of the band. The current lineup includes bassist and vocalist Sean Beasley and drummer Trey Williams. In a statement, Dying Fetus frontman Jonathan Gallagher shared regarding this year's Chaos and Carnage tour :

"Looking forward to playing our most brutal set yet on the 'Chaos & Carnage' tour 2023 this spring! We hope to see you all out there in the pit as we co-headline the tour with our friends in Suicide Silence, along with all the other sick bands. See you soon!"

The band will separately be hitting the road in 2023 for their European tour.

Also among the co-headliners is the American deathcore band Suicide Silence, which was established in 2002. Group member Eddie Hermida, in a comment, noted:

"We are stoked to be returning to this year's 'Chaos & Carnage' tour. We had so much fun last year, we decided to come back again with our brothers in Dying Fetus! This year's lineup is pure devastation, so come party with us!"

The group’s current lineup consists of guitarists Chris Garza and Mark Heylmun, bassist Dan Kenny, vocalist Hernan "Eddie" Hermida, and drummer Ernie Iniguez.

Poll : 0 votes