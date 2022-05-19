"Chapman is an awful person": The Courtship fans slam Mr. Chapman as he calls his relationship a fling

Tonight's episode of The Courtship brought forward some difficult facts. It was revealed in the episode that Lincoln Chapman was not serious about his relationship with Nicole Remy, and it was apparently clear to him that he would never fall in love with her.

Remy was shocked by the revelation. The Courtship fans slammed Mr. Chapman for wasting Miss Remy's time. They were shocked by his attitude and his statements.

The Courtship is a Pride and Prejudice inspired dating show where Nicole Remy tries to find a suitable match among 16 suitors by dating them in a regency-era style. The show has been filled at Howard Castle in England.

The Courtship fans react as Mr. Chapman calls his relationship with Nicole a fling

Tonight on The Courtship, Lincoln Chapman revealed that his relationship became more stressful as he stayed with Miss Nicole last night. He stated that he had received a new clarity which was,

"I am not gonna fall in love with girl"

He confessed that he was exhausted trying to convince himself, but he did not see the relationship to be more of anything more than a fun fling. He revealed that he did not see a future with her.

Miss Nicole received a letter stating that Mr.Chapman thought of the relationship as a fling. It was later revealed that Mr. Cones had written the letter. She was very angry and said,

"This isn't a fling, this is my f**king life."

Nicole's sisters were angry at him and felt manipulated. Mr. Chapman revealed that he assumed he was in love because everyone around him said so. Nicole said that she put a lot of trust in Mr. Chapman and said,

"I hope that I am never played again like this."

Fans slammed Mr. Chapman for misleading and lying to Miss Nicole and her parents by saying he was falling in love with her.

👑Onika🇯🇲❤ @sashaisabarbie Thee audacity of you mr van boy #TheCourtship Thee audacity of you mr van boy #TheCourtship

Ebony T. @Quirky_CutiePie I hate to see Nicole cry but someone had to tell her. Lincoln is and has always been trash #TheCourtship I hate to see Nicole cry but someone had to tell her. Lincoln is and has always been trash #TheCourtship

𝚍𝚎𝚎♡ @SweetDee85 I know I haven’t been tweeting much about #TheCourtship but I have been watching and chile, WTF is Lincoln’s problem. the way he’s talking about Nicole is disgusting and he clearly just wanted to fuck and that was it. This man is trash. I need somebody to snitch to Nicole NOW. I know I haven’t been tweeting much about #TheCourtship but I have been watching and chile, WTF is Lincoln’s problem. the way he’s talking about Nicole is disgusting and he clearly just wanted to fuck and that was it. This man is trash. I need somebody to snitch to Nicole NOW. https://t.co/xKWTICwfJd

MsMusicStunnaaa @AstunnaRetro

#thecourtship Ms. Remy Mom In Tears She Said She Knew That Letter Was Going To Be About Mr. Chapman Ms. Remy Mom In Tears She Said She Knew That Letter Was Going To Be About Mr. Chapman #thecourtship

TrudyBankole @teerhbg @Stag_Chapman You tried to win bruh , no one tries to fall in love . A decent person rejects sex when they know , the other person wants more than they can give . Be better #TheCourtship @Stag_Chapman You tried to win bruh , no one tries to fall in love . A decent person rejects sex when they know , the other person wants more than they can give . Be better #TheCourtship

What happened on The Courtship tonight?

Tonight on The Courtship, the suitors performed homely tasks with Miss Remy and her family members to prepare a country feast. The episode began with Remy talking about Chapman's night stay and saying,

"I feel giddy about Lincoln."

Mr. Jesse Judge, in hopes of forging a connection with Miss Remy, herded the ducks with her. In this regard, Miss Remy said :

"He is also a guy that would make a great husband and father."

Mr. Chapman, who did most of the task, and Ms. Remy took the Honeycombs out of the beehive together. But when speaking with Miss Remy's mother, Chapman's nomadic life of living out of a car came to light. Her mother was disappointed, and her father revealed that he would not give him his blessing.

Mr. Christian and Miss Remy went together in a barn to get goat milk, and Christian managed to finish the task after one failed attempt. Nicole was impressed with him taking charge.

Miss Remy and Danny B fed the chickens together. Danny B, however, was lost in some of his thoughts. Remy confronted him about his distractions, who revealed that he was concerned about Chapman's intentions of not being serious about a relationship. He also said,

"I need some kind of reassurance."

He felt insecure about her being with other men. Nicole felt vulnerable about the whole ordeal and stormed off after saying,

"That is not gonna work for me at all."

At the end of the episode, Mr. Chapman is asked to leave the castle.

USA Network airs new episodes of The Courtship on Wednesdays at 11:00 PM ET.

