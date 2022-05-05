"Why is he running?": Fans criticize Mr. Chapman's concerns over commitment on 'The Courtship'

The Courtship was back with a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, on USA Network. The reality dating show has been a classic fan favorite since its premiere on March 6, 2022.

Viewers have been intrigued by the concept, whose environment is based on Regency-era England and inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. The show's popularity is a credit to it being different from the classic dating shows on American television.

This week of The Courtship had the cast and lead Nicole Remy still reeling from last week's eliminations. While it was a fresh start for her, things soon became complicated as more issues with the suitors turned up in the castle.

She has had emotional breakdowns during the farewell ball over the past few episodes where she had to send off suitors she didn't feel compatible with but built a good connection with.

Fans react to The Courtship suitor, Mr. Lincoln Chapman, not being ready for commitment

Mr. Lincoln Chapman came clear about his fear of commitment and a proposal at the end of the show with Nicole Remy. He has been voicing these concerns since spending some quality time with the lead and it seems to have reached a boiling point in this episode.

The suitor revealed that he wasn't ready to give up his nomadic life and wouldn't slow down. He also confessed that he wouldn't be able to give her the life she wanted.

Read on to find out what the fans have had to say about the suitor.

TV BESTIE @thatsenuffbabes why is he running? sir just feel your feelings if they’re as real as you claim #thecourtship why is he running? sir just feel your feelings if they’re as real as you claim #thecourtship https://t.co/Q8zxGf5cGb

Ari @justcallmeharii #Thecourtship I’m not even surprised by Lincoln like not even a little bit #Thecourtship I’m not even surprised by Lincoln like not even a little bit https://t.co/Jmp3i8rLs9

sasha🇯🇲 @sashaisabarbie1 Oh lordy Lincoln should have been gone from last week 🤦🏾‍♀️ like the red flags were there, surprised she even kept him, he deadass aint ready for a commitment #thecourtship Oh lordy Lincoln should have been gone from last week 🤦🏾‍♀️ like the red flags were there, surprised she even kept him, he deadass aint ready for a commitment #thecourtship

MsMusicStunnaaa @AstunnaRetro

Cry If Your Scared Of Commitment Why Come On The Show Why Are You Playing With Our Girl Nicole Feelings

#TheCourtship Mr. Chapman Making Ms. RemyCry If Your Scared Of Commitment Why Come On The Show Why Are You Playing With Our Girl Nicole Feelings Mr. Chapman Making Ms. RemyCry If Your Scared Of Commitment Why Come On The Show Why Are You Playing With Our Girl Nicole Feelings #TheCourtship

Deidre @Yankeefan2975 Lincoln dropping bombshells to Nicole. I wonder if Nicole regrets getting intimate with him. #TheCourtship #TheCourtship USA Lincoln dropping bombshells to Nicole. I wonder if Nicole regrets getting intimate with him. #TheCourtship #TheCourtshipUSA

Ari @justcallmeharii #Thecourtship Say what you want but Mr.Chapman said he loved Nicole but then multiple times told the men he wasn’t ready to give up his lifestyle and NEVER vocalized this desire to Nicole THAT is dishonest #Thecourtship Say what you want but Mr.Chapman said he loved Nicole but then multiple times told the men he wasn’t ready to give up his lifestyle and NEVER vocalized this desire to Nicole THAT is dishonest https://t.co/RPNNiaAxzN

Recap of latest on The Courtship

This week on The Courtship, emotions ran high as the remaining suitors put in their all to win Nicole Remy's heart.

Things are bound to get serious on the show as the lead is now even more critical in her choices to find the perfect partner for life. However, the show continues to promise viewers an equal share of romance and drama.

The official synopsis of the episode titled The Strongest Prevail reads:

“The remaining suitors display their physical prowess and stamina at the Festival of Strength, in order to win private time with Ms. Rémy; as one suitor’s intentions are questioned, Ms. Rémy has to decide who and what to believe.”

While the Daily Tea will presumably test their physical strength, it was an emotionally draining episode. Nicole has to choose between seven of the suitors to send home. With such a good connection built with each of them, time will tell who will bid farewell to the show.

The past couple of episodes have seen new suitors enter the castle and shake up the show's dynamics. With the arrival of Mr. Miles Nazaire two episodes ago, the suitors have been on their toes trying to get as much time with Nicole to impress her. However, they aren't finding much time because of the new suitor.

Mr. Charlie Mumbray and Mr. Jaquan Holland were the two suitors who bid an emotional farewell to The Courtship last week. Both the suitors were fan favorites and it was hard to see them go.

Catch The Courtship on USA Network.

Edited by Srijan Sen