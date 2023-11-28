The world's largest footwear brand, Nike, popularly recognized by its swoosh logo, is regarded as one of the pioneers of the footwear industry. With second-to-none, forward-thinking innovations like the iconic Air Max cushioning technology, the Oregon-based brand has not only reigned supreme as one of the leading brands in the industry but has also garnered a massive following, making it a go-to brand for sneaker aficionados and fashion-inclined individuals alike.

The history of the brand's SB franchise dates back to the early 2000s. It is tailored to address the need for skateboarding shoes. Even though its SB sneakers collection is pricier than the average shoes due to their excellent traction, a substantial amount of cushioning, and other notable features, the shoe giant also has a portfolio of budget-friendly sneakers from the SB line.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five cheapest Nike SB sneakers to avail in 2023.

Cheapest Nike SB sneakers in 2023

1. The Ishod premium sneakers

The Ishod premium sneakers (Image via Nike)

These vintage-inspired shoes designed by Ishod Wair come in a low-top design. They are crafted from a breathable mesh fabric and are complemented with the molded rubber that pays tribute to old-fashioned basketball kicks.

The use of the predominant black hue and university red accents exudes versatility and a timeless appeal. Additionally, comfort was prioritized with the iconic Nike react technology, which aids impact absorption, while the stitched full-cup rubber outsole ensures stability.

Based on the skateboarding influence on the collection, a mid-strap is incorporated to provide support when skating.

These stylish kicks are priced at $88.97 on the brand's website.

2. The SB Nyjah 3 skate shoes

The SB Nyjah 3 skate shoes (Image via Nike)

The collaborative effort between Adidas and designer Nyjah Huston resulted in these sleek skate shoes. They are recent iterations of the OG Nyjah kicks.

These shoes are enveloped in an enamel green hue. They are accented by crisp and clean white detailings that give off a more refined look than the original silhouette. The lightweight construction allows for unrestricted movement, while the breathable upper and the three-part midsole and outsole provide ventilation, safe landing, and balance respectively.

Also, the branding details can be seen on the tongue, insole, side, and heel tab. These must-haves sell for $76.97 on the brand's website.

3. The Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT

The Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT (Image via Nike)

The brand's fresh take on skate shoes commemorates the skillful nature of professional skateboarder, Grant Taylor. The colorful contrast of the green, white, and university gold hues makes these sneakers aesthetically pleasing.

Additionally, the durability of these kicks is enhanced with the well-crafted suede upper that oozes elegance, while the traditional lace-up closure with the rubber outsole complements the overall color scheme, while ensuring an adjustable fit and traction.

These fashion-forward skate shoes sell for $71.97 on the brand's website.

4. The SB Force 58

The SB Force 58 (Image via Nike)

This statement piece is regarded as one of the brand's highly coveted designs from the SB collection.

The seamless blend of suede and canvas materials at the upper are adorned with perforated detailing on the toe cap which gives a polished and endearing appeal.

The navy blue base offers depth for the light blue, brilliant white, and orange accents to stand out, while the unique sole allows for excellent grip, with the elastic gusset inserts ensuring a secured fit.

These timeless shoes are priced at $68.97 on the brand's website.

5. The SB Chron 2

The SB Chron 2 (Image via Nike)

These recent iterations of the popular Chron 1 design come with a modern and sophisticated flair. It features a reconstructed heel and collar, which ensures optimum comfort.

These sneakers are dressed in a predominant eye-catching red hue and are accented by black and white detailings strategically embellished on the shoe. This creates visual interest.

The breathable upper features a unique blend of canvas and suede fabrics, promoting durability and airflow.

These chic sneakers sell for $67.97 on the brand's website.

These premium SB silhouettes seamlessly blend quality and affordability. Shop them before they sell out!