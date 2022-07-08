Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 22: Todd Chrisley gets jealous of handyman

Tonight on Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley grew insecure and jealous of a handyman his wife had appointed to do household work. Julie had been complaining to Savannah for some time that Todd did not help with the household work and had to ultimately hire a handyman named Nathan.

She told Todd that she hoped he used a bit of a 'proactive approach' to do the work on the list. Savannah and Julie thought the handyman was very good-looking, which sent Todd into a frenzy.

The Chrisley Knows Best star confronted the two later on, and Julie said:

"You are not completely useless."

Savannah felt he was acting like a 'jealous high-school boy.' Julie told Savannah that it was good that he was getting jealous as she planned to make him do the work on his own.

She said that it was a 'win-win situation':

Todd went to a hardware store to buy stuff to do the work and said in a confessional:

"Okay, I am jealous."

Chase, Todd's son, was surprised by this and confessed that his father had never even entered such a store, leave alone building something. He suggested to Todd that he should take the help of Julie's father to learn some of the work, to which he agreed.

Julie got angry at her husband for inviting her father as he lived six hours away from their town. Todd tried to defend himself, but his wife said:

"Do you really believe the BS that comes out of your mind?"

She later confessed to taking advantage of the whole situation to make him learn some stuff. Julie said that he did not worry about Nathan, the handyman, as she had lived so long without his abs and would not make a pass on him.

Todd then confessed that he had already fired Nathan, to which Julie started laughing.

What happened on Chrisley Knows Best?

Episode 22 of Chrisley Knows Best Season 9, titled Eye on the Prize, aired tonight on USA Network. Nanny Faye stopped her cart in the middle of the road to identify a bluebird and told her grandson Chase that she was part of a bird club where they would take photos of birds they saw, and the one who brought the pictures of the rarest bird would get the grand prize of a tour to the Caribbean.

Chase helped his grandmother build a camera bird feeder and made her sit in a ghillie suit covered in bird seed. She did not win first prize but did come third.

The episode description reads:

"Todd gets green-eyed when Julie hires a hot handyman. Chase helps Nanny level up her birding game."

Chrisley Knows Best features the daily lives of the Chrisley family members, including Todd, Julie, Chase, Savannah, Grayson, and Faye Chrisley.

The series description is as follows:

"Follow the ups and downs of the glamorous Chrisley family as patriarch Todd runs a very strict household with five children and his wonderful wife. Day to day issues and the ambitions of his children keep him on his toes as he tries to make them grow upright."

Chrisley Knows Best airs every Thursday on USA Network at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far