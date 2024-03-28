Christine Quinn's husband files for restraining order amid legal troubles

Christine Quinn, renowned for her role in Netflix's Selling Sunset, is embroiled in a legal battle with her husband, Christian Dumontet. The dispute reached new heights when Dumontet sought a restraining order against Christine Quinn, marking a tumultuous phase in their once-celebrated relationship. This legal maneuver comes on the heels of Dumontet's arrests for assault with a deadly weapon and violating an emergency protective order previously filed by Christine Quinn.

The incident that led to his arrest involved an altercation that reportedly endangered their young son, setting the stage for a series of court filings that expose the strained dynamics within their marriage.

Christine Quinn faces off against husband over custody and safety concerns

Christian Dumontet's decision to file for a restraining order against Christine Quinn on March 27, 2024, adds a new chapter to the couple's ongoing discord. Following two separate arrests, the first for assault with a deadly weapon and the second for breaching Quinn's emergency protective order, Dumontet initiated legal action.

At the heart of the dispute is an alarming incident on March 19, where Dumontet allegedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle during a confrontation. Contrary to hitting its intended target, the bag reportedly struck their son, Christian Georges Dumontet, leading to immediate legal repercussions.

In his filing, Dumontet strongly refutes the allegations of domestic violence that have surfaced. He argues for Christine Quinn's removal from their shared Los Angeles residence, emphasizing the necessity to maintain a safe distance between them.

The filing read,

“(Dumontet) did not throw the bag in the direction of Quinn or their child…Additionally, there was no glass in the bag, as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house.”

Furthermore, Dumontet voices concern over the welfare of their son, seeking joint custody while imposing restrictions on Quinn's ability to travel outside Los Angeles County with their child. Dumontet's filing articulates a fear of potential abduction. His legal move underscores a pivotal moment in their dispute, aiming to establish legal boundaries amidst mounting tensions.

In a direct response to Dumontet’s legal actions, Christine Quinn filed a restraining order against him. Quinn’s documents paint a picture of Dumontet as an individual who has exhibited both verbal and physical abuse.

She disputes Dumontet's portrayal of the events leading to his arrests, suggesting a pattern of behavior that has placed her and their son in positions of vulnerability. Christine Quinn’s filing is not just a defensive move but an assertive pushback designed to secure her safety and that of their child.

Her demands within the legal filing are clear: full custody of their son, Christian Georges Dumontet. Quinn articulates a palpable fear that Dumontet might flee to France, his native home, with their son, a concern that underscores her request for legal measures to prevent such an outcome. Her filing details Dumontet's alleged erratic behavior and her struggles within their marriage.

As the court scrutinized the filings from both parties, the Los Angeles Super Court provided an initial ruling that temporarily denied Dumontet’s request for a restraining order against Christine Quinn.

The court cited a lack of substantial evidence to prove past abuse, setting a precedent for a cautious approach in navigating the allegations made by both parties. This decision delays Dumontet’s pursuit of legal protection and sets the stage for a more detailed examination of the case.

As the legal proceedings advance, the upcoming court hearing is anticipated to delve deeper into the allegations, offering a critical platform for both Quinn and Dumontet to present their cases in full.

The couple's history, from their high-profile wedding in December 2019 to their business ventures, including the founding of RealOpen, showcases the intertwined nature of their personal and professional lives.

Dumontet, a retired tech entrepreneur known for his role in founding Foodler and later selling it to Grubhub, brought a level of tech-savvy prestige to their union. Meanwhile, Quinn's flamboyant presence on Selling Sunset and her real estate and fashion ventures have made her a recognizable figure in entertainment and business circles.

Their son, born in May 2021, further cemented their bond. Their legal turmoil is a stark departure from their public image as a power couple navigating Los Angeles' real estate and tech landscapes.

The couple's next court hearing is scheduled for April 17, 2024.