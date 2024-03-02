Lakers' Christian Wood secures temporary restraining order against baby mama Yasmine Lopez: Report

Christian Wood of the LA Lakers has been granted a temporary restraining order against his former girlfriend, model Yasmine Lopez. This happened right after allegations of harassment and property damage caused their breakup in 2022.

The court documents obtained by TMZ Sports show Christian Wood's claims that social media influencer Lopez has inflicted mental, emotional and financial distress on him.

The incidents detailed through the documents include Lopez trespassing on Wood's California property in February 2024. She eventually vandalized his Mercedes-Benz and refused to relinquish custody of their 8-month-old son, resulting in her arrest.

Wood also recalled an incident in August 2023 in which Lopez purportedly vandalized his home and attempted to assault him. In doing so, statues, glass and vases were thrown at Wood.

Additionally, Wood accused Lopez of trespassing and damaging his property in January 2023 and spray-painted his Lamborghini.

The restraining order mandates Lopez to maintain a distance of 100 yards from Wood at all times. The only time Lopez is allowed to get close to Wood is for peaceful discussions concerning their child. The order remains effective until March 20.

Christian Wood's ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez has a history of accusations

Yasmine Lopez has previously been in trouble with the authorities. Lopez was accused of biting another woman, Mariah, reportedly over suspicions regarding her relationship with Christian Wood.

The incident, which occurred in October 2023, gained attention after an Instagram account named 'officialwagsunfiltered' posted a video implicating Lopez and Mariah.

According to Mariah, Lopez bit her eye after suspecting her of involvement with Wood. Mariah further claimed that Lopez attempted to provoke a fight and then fled when confronted. Mariah shared a picture of her injured finger as evidence, accompanied by disparaging remarks directed at Lopez, which she posted on her Instagram stories.

Additionally, Lopez faced accusations of attempting to deceive athletes, including NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson and NBA star Ja Morant, through alleged conversations suggesting pregnancy. Screenshots of these conversations circulated on social media, with Lopez denying their authenticity and attributing their creation to Mariah.

Center Christan Wood's restraining order with ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez gives him a chance to focus on his playing career with the LA Lakers. The Lakers are trying to consolidate their position in the NBA Western Conference.