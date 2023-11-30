In Photos: Christian Wood's baby mama Yasmine Lopez reveals pictures of their son

LA Lakers big man Christian Wood’s baby mama, Yasmine Lopez, recently took to social media to post photos of herself with their child, who she gave birth to a couple of months back.

In photos shared on her Instagram, Lopez is seen all glammed up while holding her child in various poses.

Check out the screenshots of the photos she shared below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot #1

Screenshot #2

Screenshot #3

Screenshot #4

Christian Wood and Lopez recently hit the headlines after the latter reportedly assaulted another woman named Mariah, who she believed to be getting it on with her partner.

Wags Unfiltered was among those who reported on the incident, although not much came out of it afterward.

Wood is on his first season with the Lakers after signing a two-year deal worth $5.7 million in the offseason. He was brought in to shore up the frontcourt of the purple and gold and provide help to resident superstar big man Anthony Davis.

He went undrafted in 2015 after a collegiate career at UNLV but was eventually signed by the Philadelphia 76ers. After spending his first year in Philly and its NBA Development League affiliate, Delaware 87ers, he had stops in Charlotte, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Detroit.

While playing for the Houston Rockets from 2020 to 2022, however, Christian Wood had his breakout, averaging 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and one block.

He, however, was traded at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, traded to the Dallas Mavericks. He played 67 games with the team, chalking up averages of 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Christian Wood says role with the Lakers different from other teams he had played for

Christian Wood said playing for the Lakers this season has seen him take a different role from his previous teams. But he said he had no problem with it and just wanted to help the team win in whatever way possible.

Speaking to SB Nation, the 28-year-old player shared that while in his previous teams, he was asked to do more on the offensive end, with the Lakers, it is more of tapping on his overall skills as he plays in support of All-Star Anthony Davis.

Wood said:

“Very different. I think this year, for me, has been different than any other team I’ve been on. I’m playing a different role than I’ve ever played before. But the coaches see that I’m trying to do the little things whether it’s scoring, whether it’s not scoring, whether it’s rebounding or affecting the game in other ways, I try to be a positive on the floor.”

In 19 games so far for the Lakers (11-8), Wood has been averaging 7.3 points and 6.2 and 0.8 assists rebounds in 20.7 minutes of play.