What are Christian Wood's contract details with the Lakers? Salary, duration and more explored

The LA Lakers bolstered their lineup by adding Christian Wood to the roster. Wood will provide frontcourt depth behind Anthony Davis.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks broke down the details of the lanky center’s two-year contract:

“23-24: $2,709,849

“24-25: $3,036,040 (P) [Player option]

“Wood can reestablish himself with a strong Laker team and enter free agency once again next offseason. Depth of bigs include: Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and now Wood”

Christian Wood was eligible to sign a four-year extension with the Dallas Mavericks worth up to $77 million. The Mavericks reportedly didn’t want to go over two years as they wanted to have cap space flexibility in 2025.

Mark Cuban once told reporters that he’d like to keep Wood as he gave the team a dynamic they don’t have from their big men. Wood’s ability to post up and also spread the floor with his shooting made him ideal around Mavericks superstar guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Despite what the Mavs said he brings to the floor, they let him walk away in free agency. Dallas, instead, re-signed Dwight Powell to a three-year $12 million deal and acquired Richaun Holmes via a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

With those moves, Wood’s stay with the Dallas Mavericks was over. The journeyman didn’t have many options in the offseason and finally agreed to a veteran’s minimum with the LA Lakers.

Christian Wood will not be asked to anchor the LA Lakers’ defense

Over the years, Christian Wood’s lack of defense has been pointed out by critics and analysts. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd would sometimes take him out in situations when the team needed a stop.

The LA Lakers don’t need him to anchor the team on the defensive end. They have Anthony Davis, one of the NBA’s best defenders and rim protectors, doing that for them. When AD isn’t on the floor, Jaxson Hayes can take over that role. Hayes isn’t on Davis’ level but he is solid on that end and significantly better than Wood.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham could use him as a stretch four or play him at center in limited minutes. Wood’s impact is expected to be on the offensive end. He is a career 51.8% shooter, including 37.9% from behind the arc.

It will be interesting to see how Ham will maximize Christian Wood’s threat from deep alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If he plays well with the Lakers, he might exercise his player option to sign a more lucrative deal with another team.