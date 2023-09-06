What is Christian Wood's NBA 2K rating? Find out more about the latest Lakers star

Newly signed Los Angeles Lakers big man Christian Wood has an overall 82 rating in NBA 2K.

He has the same rating as Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks, Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks, Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks and Al Horford of the Boston Celtics.

Christian Wood, an alumnus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is an archetypical inside-out player, who can be counted on to make an impact from various spots on the floor. He is not as dominant as the other big men, so an overall 82 rating is just about right.

The 27-year-old power forward center played last season with the Dallas Mavericks, where he averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. His role, however, diminished as the season progressed, leaving the Mavs no choice but to let him go in the offseason.

Check out highlights of Wood below:

Now with the Lakers, he is expected to shore up the team’s frontline, particularly in spacing the floor with his ability to drain shots from the outside.

Reports have it that Christian Wood signed a two-year deal with the Lakers, joining new acquisitions Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish.

The Lakers are hoping to make a deeper run next season after ending the 2023-24 NBA season with a Western Conference semifinal appearance, wherein they were swept by eventual world NBA champions Denver Nuggets in their best-of-seven showdown.

Aside from the Mavericks, Wood also had stops in Philadelphia, Charlotte, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Detroit.