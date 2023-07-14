The inital boom of free agency has come and gone, but Christian Wood still doesn't have a contract for next season. Despite being a versatile big man in the prime of his career, he remains the most notable name on the market.

As the offseason rages on, here are some possible landing spots for Wood.

Potential Landing spots for Christian Wood

1) LA Lakers

Kicking off this list is the LA Lakers. After an already impressive offseason, the front office could add another talented player into the mix.

As a 6-foot-10 big who can space the floor, Christian Wood is the ideal frontcourt partner for Anthony Davis. He can defend the center position without clogging up the lane on the other end of the floor. This season, he shot 37.6% from deep for the Dallas Mavericks.

2) Chicago Bulls

After just missing the playoffs this season, the Chicago Bulls are in need of upgrades. With a trio of All-Star-level players on the roster, they are looking to compete in the Eastern Conference.

With his skill set, Christian Wood could bolster the Bulls' second unit. He also could run with the starters as he can play alongside another big. Chicago should be a team to watch for Wood as they were just granted a disabled player exception for Lonzo Ball.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. The Chicago Bulls have applied to the NBA for a Disabled Player Exception worth $10.2 million due to injury of Lonzo Ball, who is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic

3) Brooklyn Nets

One of the more interesting teams who could roll the dice on Wood is the Brooklyn Nets. In the midst of a re-tooling, he could be a low risk, high reward signing.

Brooklyn struggled at times playing Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons together, but they needed the size for rebounding purposes. Bringing in Wood would instantly solve those problems. He can help out on the glass while not causing spacing issues as a stretch big.

4) Charlotte Hornets

A dark horse team to watch in the Wood sweepstakes is the Charlotte Hornets. With LaMelo Ball fully healthy, they'll be looking to earn a playoff spot next season.

From a fit standpoint, Wood could easily slide in with Charlotte. He provides more firepower on the offensive end, and could be Ball's new partner in the pick-and-roll.

5) Miami Heat

The final team that could make a run at Christian Wood is the Miami Heat. However, it will all depend on what happens with Damian Lillard.

If any team could recoup Wood's value in the NBA, it's the Heat. With their strong culture, they've managed to turn things around for multiple players. Plus, he makes sense on their roster as Miami needs more size and reliable outside shooting.

