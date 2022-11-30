Christmas 2022 gift ideas: Under $200 sneakers for her 

Christmas is all about good cheer and joyful moments. People enjoy collecting gifts for their loved ones and do their best to put a smile on everyone's face. As a result, there are numerous gift options that many people consider when making a list of Christmas gifts. And sneakers as a gift option will be near the top of the list.

Many sneakerheads anticipate new sneaker releases from top footwear brands such as Reebok, Nike, Adidas, and Air Jordan during the holiday season. These footwear brands have been creating contemporary silhouettes for both men and women, and there is no better time than the holiday season to add them to shelves.

Although, gifting a sneaker as a sneakerhead rather than buying for oneself can add to the wholesome vibes of the festive season.

So, if you're a sneakerhead looking to gift sneakers under $200 to a fellow female sneakerhead, here are the top five sneakers to look out for.

The Jordan 1 Retro High Varsity Red (W) and 4 other sneakers under $200 to get for her this Christmas

1) The Nike Dunk High Panda

The Nike Dunk High Panda is as celebrated as Christmas. This silhouette has already taken over social media since its release, and women love showing it off every time.

As for the design, the Nike Dunk High Panda dresses up the vintage '80s rotation in a quintessential color scheme that emphasizes the sneaker's great lines. The clean white base is offset by contrasting black accents on the eyestay, the Nike logo, and reinforced overlays that encase around the heel and toe.

These sneakers are available for as low as $142 at varying retail sites.

2) Jordan 1 Retro High Varsity Red

Sneaker Access @SneakerAccess1



snkrs.id/15176 RESTOCK Jordan Women’s 1 Retro High OG Lt Iron Ore / Varsity Red - Sail on JDSports CA RESTOCK Jordan Women’s 1 Retro High OG Lt Iron Ore / Varsity Red - Sail on JDSports CAsnkrs.id/15176 https://t.co/gQG4TBQDhZ

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the Jordan Brand's most recognizable silhouettes, making it an ideal choice for many. However, to take advantage of the opportunities on the AJ1 hype, most women had to worship for the sneaker to come in a grade option or smaller sizes of the men's set.

However, Nike and Jordan have recently released exclusive women's colorways that stop at a specific range of sizes to ensure they are purely tailored for women. This Air Jordan 1 High Varsity is the latest entry to Jordan's vast collection of women's sneakers. In addition, the Air Jordan 1 High Varsity has a related Chicago Colourway aesthetic, with Varsity Red and White Uppers, making them ideal for Christmas.

These sneakers are available for $145 at select retail stores.

3) New Balance 550 Au Lait

The New Balance 550 has been one of the brand's most popular sneakers for a long time, and this Au Lait women's special edition is sure to garner attention. The New Balance 550 Au Lait is decked in autumnal colors but can work best for Christmas as well, with a mix of beige, brown, brown, and cream leather throughout its construction.

The New Balance 550Au Lait is available for $100 at select retail stores and sneaker stocking websites.

4) Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Light Bone Black

CDN Notify 🇨🇦 @CDNnotify



tidd.ly/3bgb1vg The Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Stussy 'Light Bone Black' is back on Nike CA in most sizes The Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Stussy 'Light Bone Black' is back on Nike CA in most sizestidd.ly/3bgb1vg https://t.co/f2yLMKsg1F

Nike and Stüssy have partnered and transformed together over the last 20 years. Their exchange of concepts and ideologies has bridged the gap between athletics, music, art, and culture through influence and purpose.

As for its design, the sneaker features an embroidered Stüssy strap and clever branding on the heel and toe box. And, as with all AF-1s, Nike Air technology absorbs sudden impact for cushioning with every step.

These sneakers are available for $150 at the official Swoosh retail site for sneakerheads.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low 'Bred Toe'

Lorine.Hoppe73MZk @hoppe73mzk



amazon.com/dp/B09L79BZPX?… Nike Jordan Youth Air Jordan 1 Low GS 553560 612 Bred Toe - Size 4Y, Gym Red/White-black UGDWSOF Nike Jordan Youth Air Jordan 1 Low GS 553560 612 Bred Toe - Size 4Y, Gym Red/White-black UGDWSOFamazon.com/dp/B09L79BZPX?… https://t.co/cewxUIRSoN

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Bred Toe' features distinct color blocking that was first seen on an AJ1 High released in 2018. The all-leather upper of the low-top features white quarter panels, a dark red toe box, a matching red finish on the heel and collar, and a jet-black forefoot overlay.

Additionally, the latter is distinguished by an embroidered Wings logo, whereas the black nylon tongue is adorned with white embellished Jumpman branding. Finally, the sneaker is supported by a rugged rubber cup sole, contrasting spotless white side panels with a red rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Bred Toe' is ideal for the Christmas season, retails for $100, and is available at select retail stores.

These top five sneakers are the best Christmas gifts for her and are under $200. Let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes