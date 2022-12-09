Christmas Bloody Christmas cast list: Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, and others star in Shudder's Christmas horror movie

Shudder’s penultimate 2022 offering, Christmas Bloody Christmas, was released on Friday, December 9, 2022. It is also being screened in select theaters. Written and directed by Joe Begos, the Christmas slasher is about a robotic Santa Clause gone rogue.

The synopsis reads:

"It’s Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party until the robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and makes her night more than a little complicated."

Begos described the film as a “survive-the-night chase movie.” He added:

“An animatronic, state-of-the-art robot Santa at the toy store next to the record store reverts back to its defense-department AI and goes on a killing spree through the snowy, gnarly, neon-soaked Yuletide landscape.”

A still from Christmas Bloody Christmas. (Photo via Rotten Tomatoes)

While Riley Dandy plays Tori, Abraham Benrubi portrays the horrific Santa in Christmas Bloody Christmas. Other actors playing significant roles in the 81-minute-long movie include Sam Delich, Jonah Ray, Jeremy Gardner, and Jeff Daniel Phillips.

Meet the cast of Christmas Bloody Christmas

1) Riley Dandy

Born in California, Riley Dandy is noted for Netflix’s That's Amor (2022), TV series Kappa Crypto (2018), and Netflix’s 2021 movie, A California Christmas: City Lights.

Apart from Christmas Bloody Christmas, Dandy has appeared in another Christmas movie this year. Titled A Hollywood Christmas, it was released on December 1 and directed by Alex Ranarivelo.

Riley Dandy as Tori Tooms in Christmas Bloody Christmas. (Photo via Rotten Tomatoes)

A graduate from LACC’s three-year, audition-only “Theatre Academy” in 2014, Dandy sits atop a net worth of roughly $4 million (2022).

Terming Christmas Bloody Christmas as a “beautiful gory mess,” Dandy described Begos as an “incredibly talented horror movie director. I play the lead, and it all takes place on Christmas Eve.”

Speaking about her, the director said that although Dandy isn't a familiar face just yet, he is confident that her fame would blow up soon.

2) Abraham Benrubi

Abraham Benrubi is known for his performances in ER, Parker Lewis Can't Lose, Without a Paddle, and for voicing on Robot Chicken and video game the World of Warcraft series.

The 53-year-old Indiana native was last seen in the 2020 adventure film The Call of the Wild. Directed by Chris Sanders, the movie is a celluloid version of Jack London's 1903 novel of the same name.

A still from Christmas Bloody Christmas. (Photo via Rotten Tomatoes)

As for working with him, Dandy said:

“When we were on set, the first couple of days I could tell he was trying to keep his distance, because you know we’re supposed to be. Everyone loved him and he was so cool. He’s this huge teddy bear of a man…umm…he’s scary he can be scary.”

Begos, on the other hand, said:

“He's got that big character actor face with the big eyebrows. I was like, Abe would be the perfect Santa but the dude's one of the best-known character actors of the past 20 years. I pitched it to him and he was so onboard.”

3) Sam Delich

Sam Delich plays the character of Robbie Reynolds, an employee at Tori’s indie record shop in Christmas Bloody Christmas. Some notable appearances by the Australian actor include Mr Inbetween, Royal Flying Doctors Service, and Home and Away.

He was recently seen in Netflix’s sci-fi film Spiderhead, alongside Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. Disney+’s Last Days of the Space Age is his next project.

A still from Christmas Bloody Christmas. (Photo via Rotten Tomatoes)

Dandy said that she felt “very comfortable” with Delich as just like her fiance, Sam was also Australian.

Delich echoed the same sentiment and said the first half of the film is like a funny comedy or a buddy romance. He said that it was a slow build and they were lucky that he and Dandy got along quite well.

4) Jonah Ray

In Christmas Bloody Christmas, Jonah Ray plays the role of Jay, a friend of Tori, who celebrates Christmas with his girlfriend Lahna (Dora Madison) at a local toy store. Originally from Hawaii, Ray appeared as a host in Mystery Science Theater 3000.

A still from Christmas Bloody Christmas. (Photo via Rotten Tomatoes)

He has previously hosted The Nerdist Podcast, and The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail. The Comedy Central stand-up comedy television series featured Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani as a co-host.

How to Deter a Robber (2020) and Better Things (2016) are his other notable works.

As mentioned earlier, the film was released on Friday, December 9, 2022, and is also being screened in select theaters.

Poll : 0 votes