Spiderhead review: Chris Hemsworth-starrer cyberpunk misses the mark 

Joseph Kosinski and Miles Teller's second collaboration Spiderhead failed to impress viewers the same way as Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick did. The dystopian sci-fi thriller that was released on Netflix on June 17, 2022, features Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller in lead roles, which is probably the film's biggest selling point.

The film is a cinematic adaptation of George Saunders' 2010 short story in The New Yorker, Escape from Spiderhead. The adaptation was written by Deadpool duo Rhett Rheese and Paul Wernick, and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smolett, Nathan Jones, Tess Haubrich, and BeBe Bettencourt.

Looking at the team behind the cinematic translation of Saunders' amusing publication, one would have high expectations. However, the execution simply missed the mark. As impressive as Hemsworth and Teller were in their respective roles, Spiderhead ran out of steam pretty quickly.

Spiderhead movie summary: A dystopian sci-fi thriller that raises a lot of important questions

From a high dose of Luvactin making human guinea pigs s*xually charged and Verbaluce making them expressive at a poetic level, to Laffodil making them laugh uncontrollably and Darkenfloxx inducing the worst possible experience for them, the Spiderhead prison-cum-research facility annihilates all human agency.

Prisoners, believing themselves to be lucky to have landed there rather than at the state penitentiary, are required to verbally acknowledge and consent to the drug trials. Apart from the privilege of consent, they also have the freedom to eat what they want, dress how they want, and fraternize amongst each other. There is also a no-doors policy at the facility that further lacks security guards.

Steve Abnesti (Hemsworth), along with his assistant Mark, administers these drugs to the subjects who often don't understand why they end up consenting every time. The trials are bizarre and, not to mention, inhuman. However, whether out of gratitude for not being locked up in a state prison or as a result of Mr. Abnesti's cajoling and manipulation, the subjects agree to be guinea pigs without fail.

Jeff (Teller), Abnesti's guinea-pig-turned-"friend" is one such subject and he is too guilt-ridden because of his past crimes to question things initially. Thus, he agrees to undergo painful trials believing that he deserves the pain. However, a blossoming romance between Jeff and another subject, Lizzie, makes the former more suspicious of Abnesti and his intentions at the facility.

Mr. Abnesti, with his manipulative but amiable manoeuvres and constant reminders of him doing the inmates a favor, soon turns into a somewhat devilish figure. Meanwhile, downcast Jeff finally springs into action to protect everyone from the sociopathic researcher.

Spiderhead: A playful sci-fi satire with subdued intensity and an unsatisfactory ending

Kosinski's Spiderhead, albeit a fresh take on the offbeat cyberpunk genre, takes the intensity and dubiousness down a few notches. Mismatched 80s rock music and softened action scenes make the film seem like a missed opportunity, while Hemsworth's slick and fast-talking 'tech bro' sociopath and Teller's subdued character fail to make an impact.

The film touches on a wide range of relevant and hotly-debated themes. These include the illusion of consent, sociopathic geniuses overlooking ethics for a Nobel, trauma, importance of self-forgiveness, free will versus determinism, and more. However, the film seems casually uninterested in resolving any of these issues. Rather, the ending makes the entire plot come undone.

Spiderhead has a gripping story and an eccentric Chris Hemsworth holding it together. However, it loses steam after the final act and veers off into a disappointing end where no one knows what's going on.

Spiderhead lacked Saunders' offbeat comedy

Saunders' 2010 literary piece was amusing partly due to its ability to make the reader feel uncomfortable for laughing at the dystopian exploration of human behaviour and emotions. The offbeat comedy achieved by the author unfortunately did not translate well in the film adaptation of Spiderhead.

Chris Hemsworth, though marvelous in his role as a sociopathic pharmaceutical researcher, was not cut out for hitting the right notes of an eccentric funnyman. He is too charming to pull it off. Ironically, he notes in the film:

"Beautiful people get away with too much. I say that having benefited a few times myself."

The hunky frame, gleaming smile, and a pair of suave metal framed glasses all add to his swag. If you are a Hemsworth fan, you should watch this film without any hesitation. His role as the technologically-forward evil genius who forces humor in uncomfortable and dark situations will seem entertaining to many viewers (though not as well-done as Ryan Reynolds), but those familiar with the short story might have their reservations.

Spiderhead is now available to watch on Netflix.

