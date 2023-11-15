Cigarette Girl season 2: Everything we know so far

In the realm of Indonesian drama, Cigarette Girl (Gadis Kretek) emerges as a captivating narrative, weaving tales of love, loss, and societal challenges. Based on the novel by Ratih Kumala, this Netflix series, released on November 3, 2023, immerses viewers in the cultural tapestry of 1960s Indonesia, exploring the intricacies of the tobacco industry.

Now the question arises: will there be a Cigarette Girl season 2? As fans clamor for insights into Cigarette Girl season 2, this article delves into what we know so far about the release expectations, the essence of Cigarette Girl, and the intricate Netflix cast and plot.

Cigarette Girl season 2 release date expectations

While the first season of Cigarette Girl has made a significant impact, Netflix, at the time of writing, has not proclaimed the renewal of Cigarette Girl season 2. However, given the positive reception of the series, there is optimism for its continuation.

The series narrative centers around the protagonist, Dasiyah, affectionately known as Jeng Yah. She is the eldest daughter of Mr. Idroes, a successful cigarette business owner in the town of M City. Despite her dreams and talent for crafting cigarette flavors, societal norms restrict Jeng Yah, confining her to traditional gender roles.

The story unfolds in the 1960s in the quaint town of M City, delving into the challenges faced by Jeng Yah as she navigates societal expectations. The plot takes an emotional turn with the introduction of Soeraja, a young man joining Mr. Idroes' factory. This leads to a love story complicated by political turmoil, jealousy, and unforeseen circumstances.

What is a Cigarette Girl?

In Europe and the United States, a cigarette girl, popularized in the 1920s, is an individual, usually female, who sells or offers cigarettes, cigars, and various items like candy and snacks from a tray suspended by a neck strap.

A cigarette girl in the 1940s (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Originally associated with supper clubs during Prohibition, the image of the cigarette girl became iconic in Hollywood films, ingraining itself in popular culture. After Prohibition ended in 1933, these women transitioned to mainstream establishments such as restaurants, clubs, bars, airports, and casinos.

Their presence extended to sporting events and intermissions in theaters and music halls from the late 1940s to the 1950s. However, cigarette machines in the mid-1950s diminished the demand for cigarette girls, leading to their decline. Although some casinos and nightclubs, notably on the Las Vegas Strip, still employ them today as a novelty.

Cigarette Girl Netflix cast and plot explored

The cast of Cigarette Girl features a talented ensemble of Indonesian actors who bring the characters to life with depth and authenticity. Dian Sastrowardoyo takes on the role of Dasiyah ‘Jeng Yah,’ the central figure around whom the drama unfolds. Ario Bayu portrays Raja, and Arya Saloka embodies Lebas, Raja's free-spirited son.

The plot of Cigarette Girl is a captivating blend of two timelines, set in the 1960s and 2001. In 2001, Raja, a terminally ill Kretek manufacturer, has visions of his long-lost lover, Jeng Yah, and urges his son Lebas to find her.

The narrative traverses through time, revealing the challenges faced by Jeng Yah in the 1960s, her love story with Raja, and the ripple effects on their lives and the lives of those connected to them.

As fans await official news on the renewal and release of Cigarette Girl season 2, the intricate storytelling, coupled with stellar performances, has already etched Cigarette Girl into the hearts of viewers.

The prospect of Cigarette Girl season 2 promises to unravel more layers of this enthralling tale. Viewers can watch the episodes of Cigarette Girl season 1 on Netflix.