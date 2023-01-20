"Clearly wasn't having it": Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White video goes viral in wake of SA drama

A user on Twitter recently pointed out how Wednesday star Jenna Ortega was uncomfortable with co-actor Percy Hynes White hugging her at the Golden Globes afterparty.

On January 19, 2023, a short video clip was shared by @awiitaaricaa on Twitter, where Percy can be seen putting his hand on Jenna’s shoulder while the latter was talking to reporters and fans in front of them. The same video was then shared by several other users on the platform.

max @ashajsha I know there’s plenty of videos like this but I want it to be more viral so people can see what type of man this is. And you can’t tell me this wasn’t “intentional” it’s clearly he did this on purpose. I hope Jenna is okay and I’m sorry for all the victims of Pervy #cancelpercy I know there’s plenty of videos like this but I want it to be more viral so people can see what type of man this is. And you can’t tell me this wasn’t “intentional” it’s clearly he did this on purpose. I hope Jenna is okay and I’m sorry for all the victims of Pervy #cancelpercy https://t.co/A6XDNi5N8O

Meanwhile, user @JoelomlQuinn shared another part of the same video where Percy wrapped an arm around Jenna’s shoulders while she was giving a goofy pose for the camera. After the shot was taken, Jenna quickly moved away from him. The user claimed that she was clearly uncomfortable when Percy hugged her:

"Rewatching this vid made me realize jenna clearly wasn't having it when Percy hugged her."

Jenna Ortega plays the lead role, aka Wednesday Addams, in Netflix’s new take on the iconic Addams Family’s goth daughter Wednesday, while Percy Hynes White plays one of the protagonist’s love interests, Xavier Thorpe.

On January 19, a string of tweets from a user named @milkievich also surfaced on social media, accusing Hynes of being an enabler of s**ual assault and p*dophile. Fans of the show have since shared their shocking and disappointing reactions to the 21-year-old Canadian actor.

Hynes has disabled comments on his Instagram posts and has not addressed the matter yet.

#cancelpercy trends on Twitter as netizens express shock over Percy Hynes White's interaction with Jenna Ortega at the Golden Globes afterparty

Netflix’s Wednesday has been a huge success, quickly becoming a hit since it was released on the platform. The entire cast is loved by viewers, especially the younger ones such as Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, and Percy Hynes White, for whom this was their breakout show.

Amidst the show’s success and the excitement for a second season, the s**ual assault controversy against Hynes upset many fans, who looked up to Xavier’s character on the show.

Furthermore, netizens are using the hashtag #cancelpercy, demanding the actor be removed from the cast of Wednesday.

nené @chaescvnty why didn’t anyone see this? she’s so uncomfortable, never imagined in a million years PERCY?? cmon man #cancelpercy why didn’t anyone see this? she’s so uncomfortable, never imagined in a million years PERCY?? cmon man #cancelpercy https://t.co/7TbBSAJYZT

While it’s not clearly known why Jenna Ortega had a stern expression on her face in the clip shared from the Golden Globes afterparty, fans want Hynes away from the young actress as they’re worried that he will harm her in some way.

However, many people also said that the user who shared the clip overanalyzed the situation. They said that Hynes quickly removed his hand when he noticed it was placed on Jenna’s chest.

User @Onishio5 said that the actors are best friends and asked the other users to stop assuming how Jenna was feeling and push their own narrative forward.

Onishio @Onishio5 @JoelomlQuinn Bro they are literally besties, stop assuming how someone is feeling and pushing that narrative forward @JoelomlQuinn Bro they are literally besties, stop assuming how someone is feeling and pushing that narrative forward 💀💀💀

To which, @JoelomlQuinn replied that the discomfort was written all over Jenna's face and that does not need a body language specialist to figure it out.

Another user wrote that the video made them feel uncomfortable and they were starting to believe the assault allegations against Hynes.

Busy Lizzie @liz44960262 @awiitaaricaa This is making me feel uncomfortable. I'm starting to believe what I read about Percy. @awiitaaricaa This is making me feel uncomfortable. I'm starting to believe what I read about Percy.

Multiple women claimed to have been victims of Percy Hynes White

User @milkievich claimed to have known Hynes during high school when he was living in Toronto. She alleged that the assaults took place over the course of three to four years, when Hynes was aged between 17 to 20.

The user's first tweet read:

“knowing that me and my friend's shocked, sick to our stomach reactions to seeing Percy Hynes White in our new favorite show is finally and my experience at his party in high school being justified cus yall are LISTENINGGGG . thank you”

aries 🇪🇸🇬🇧PINNED #cancelpercy @milkievich knowing that me and my friend's shocked, sick to our stomach reactions to seeing Percy Hynes White in our new favorite show is finally and my experience at his party in high school being justified cus yall are LISTENINGGGG . thank you knowing that me and my friend's shocked, sick to our stomach reactions to seeing Percy Hynes White in our new favorite show is finally and my experience at his party in high school being justified cus yall are LISTENINGGGG . thank you

@milkievich further added a thread of tweets after this that contained proof of Hynes' disturbing behavior. She alleged that Hynes and his friends have been known to be predators since they were about 15 and tried to manipulate girls into having s**ual intercourse with them or sending them n**es. The Wednesday actor and his friends are also described as being pushy, rude, and abusive towards girls.

The user said that Hynes used to throw parties in the basement of his house, where they would invite women they thought were attractive so that they could indulge in physical intimacy with them after getting them drunk and high.

She accused the actor of s**ually exploiting one of her friends, who was just 13 or 14 at the time, while Hynes was 17. She also claimed to have been assaulted by him as well.

Meanwhile, Percy Hynes White has also been accused of name-calling women and using slurs. A few of @milkievich's friends backed up her claims by agreeing to have known Hynes and these assaults. User @desireeecameron also shared her assault story where she accused the actor of allowing her to "get r**ed in his basement."

Karis Bishop-Stark @karissbs @milkievich Knowing what he’s done to me & other women is disgusting @milkievich Knowing what he’s done to me & other women is disgusting

sar✨ @xsarahjeanx people immediately not believing the Percy Hynes White allegations bc he's attractive just reminds me how so many people don't believe my abuser SA'd me. I stand with the victims and am so disappointed in Percy.. I was literally watching something of his just last night people immediately not believing the Percy Hynes White allegations bc he's attractive just reminds me how so many people don't believe my abuser SA'd me. I stand with the victims and am so disappointed in Percy.. I was literally watching something of his just last night😭

The actor has since been receiving a lot of backlash from people on the internet. However, Percy Hynes White is yet to comment on the allegations.

