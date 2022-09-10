Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 2 recap: A fast-forward extension of Episode 1 with a drop of conscience

Season 5 of Netflix's Cobra Kai was released on Friday, September 9. The introductory episode sets the tone for what to expect throughout the new season, which has now been laden with the burden of validating multiple storylines.

Cobra Kai is a direct sequel to The Karate Kid film franchise by Robert Mark Kamen. The series features Ralph Macchio and William Zabka from the original films reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively. Cobra Kai follows the two as they discover that they are back to being martial arts rivals.

Titled Mole, episode 2 began with a flashback to Chozen's childhood and his days of training with his uncle Kim Sun-Yung.

Read on for a detailed recap of the second episode.

What happened in Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 2?

The opening scene of the episode revealed Chozen training with American soldiers, as he had noted in episode 1. The scene then jumped to Chozen's first day at Cobra Kai under a different identity, where he trained with a confused Tory who was still reeling from Terry Silver's cheating tactics to win the All Valley tournament.

Chozen realized Tory's absence-mindedness and asked her to focus on training the mind first. He also displayed some of his techniques and garnered Silver's attention as well as a dinner and drinks invite to his place.

Meanwhile, when Tory confronted Silver about the cheating and questioned her potential, Silver reassured her that she was the champion who had defeated Sam. However, he also added that he would go to any lengths to establish Cobra Kai as the best karate dojo in the valley.

In a parallel storyline, Miguel and Hector bonded at the latter's house in Mexico. Hector offered to take Miguel to the fight arena, where Johnny and Robby also arrived hot on their heels. Due to a misunderstanding caused by Johnny and Robby's FBI-printed t-shirts, they attracted the attention of other fighters, as well as Miguel's moles.

Hector suspected Miguel as soon as he was informed of "gringos" in FBI t-shirts looking for him, and asked to check his phone. Just as Hector was about to stumble upon a photo of Cameron, he got distracted and apologized to Miguel for the misunderstanding.

A fight between Johnny and a Mixed Martial Arts fighter ensued, with Johnny winning by rubbing chili in his contender's eyes. But Hector left the arena with Miguel before the two could get their hands on him.

Afterwards, Hector took Miguel to a place that was not his home and told him that they had to lie low for a few days.

A one-sided sentimental conversation transpired between the two when Hector also brought up Cameron without naming her, and expressed his frustration against her for leaving him. It wasn't until Hector said that he had left everything in the past for the sake of his business that Miguel realized his mistake, and left without disclosing the truth to his biological father.

An ashamed Miguel called up his mother and apologized for not listening to her. Just as he was expressing his guilt, Johnny and Robby arrived. The most sentimental scene from both episodes so far was when Miguel told his mother as he watched Johnny arrive, "I'm okay, Ma. I'm coming home." A sobbing Miguel also hugged Johnny as his eyes met with Robby's.

In a parallel storyline, Chozen's misstep revealed his identity to Terry Silver, who tried to break the former by offering the contending senseis triple the amount of money to fight with Chozen and defeat him.

Chozen not only won against the senseis singlehandedly, but also proved his worth by fighting in the style of Tung Soo-Doo, or the Karate of deception which his uncle had taught Silver as well.

Then, he came clean and warned Terry Silver of immense consequences if he did not stop his expansion plans for Cobra Kai and stay away from the LaRusso family.

Cobra Kai was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. It stars Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio and Dallas Dupree Young. Additionally, Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith are also reprising their roles from the original films.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

