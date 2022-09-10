Cobra Kai season 5 episode 3 recap: How did it make way for multiple face-offs?

Season 5 of Netflix's Cobra Kai is out now. The show was released on Friday, September 9. The third episode of Cobra Kai came with multiple twists that may change the dynamics of the narrative.

Cobra Kai is a sequel to The Karate Kid film franchise by Robert Mark Kamen. The series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

With Ralph Macchio and William Zabka from The Karate Kid films reprising their roles, Cobra Kai follows the two as they discover they are back to being martial arts rivals. While the former played the role of Daniel LaRusso, the latter reprised his role as Johnny Lawrence.

Cobra Kai also stars Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, and Dallas Dupree Young. Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith are also reprising their roles from the films.

Read on for a detailed recap of episode three of season five of Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai season 5 episode 3 recap

A face-off between Daniel LaRusso and Terry Silver

The third episode took off a little after the second episode ended. Title Playing with Fire promised a propeller episode, and that is precisely what was delivered. After being threatened by Chozen, Terry Silver ran into Daniel and Chozen at the country club.

Silver threatened Daniel to stay out of his way and not to play with fire. The comic relief came with Chozen's reply to Silver,

"And I'm gasoline."

Silver scoffed at Chozen's dialogue and left after saying he had to call a few old friends. Both Chozen and Daniel got to work and thought about people who could qualify as Silver's "old friend," Daniel came up with the name Mike Barnes. A flashback to one of The Karate Kid films revealed that Barnes had offered himself to Silver and had even fought Daniel.

So, Chozen and Daniel located Mike and followed him. A streak of predictable and silly events revealed that Mike owned a furniture store that belonged to his father-in-law. The only wholesome moment in the episode came when Mike spoke about his loss at the then All Valley tournament and his post-Karate period.

He told Daniel that he met his father-in-law while doing odd jobs and that the latter taught Mike that he could do much more with his two hands than just Karate.

Daniel was happy to see a transformed Mike and asked for any information he could use to bring down Silver. That was when Mike brought up the topic of one of Silver's attorneys who used to draw contracts for him.

Mike said,

"This guy was totally off the books. I mean, what kind of attorney draws up the paperwork detailing the terms of one teenager terrorizing the other?"

Daniel spotted the point and said this could be used to expose Silver and get Cobra Kai disqualified. While Mike did not have the contract drawn up for him, he shared the contact details of the attorney in question. Daniel left the attorney a voice mail, but it did not go down well when Silver presented it to a relaxed Daniel at the episode's end.

Silver said that he would deal with Mike first and then with Daniel. Right in the next scene, Mike's furniture store was on fire. It remains to be seen how Daniel the LaRusso family will have to bear the brunt of Daniel's actions.

Johnny and Cameron are pregnant

One of the biggest turns Cobra Kai has ever taken is to announce Cameron's pregnancy with Johnny. It came up right after Miguel's return from Mexico. While Cameron and Johnny did not tell either of their sons because they had not taken the pregnancy test, Johnny was already panicking about having a baby.

He baby-proofed his house and even watched parenting-related videos online. When Miguel approached Johnny for suggestions on how to talk to Sam since things were not going well, Johnny asked him to tell Sam the truth. While teaching Miguel a lesson, he learned one too.

The upcoming episodes will be interesting to watch as it will showcase Miguel and Robby's impending reaction to their parents' pregnancy and Miguel and Sam's breakup.

Sam's identity crisis

Miguel was not the only one reeling from the fight with Sam in episode 1. Sam was also having difficulty since she lost the tournament to Tory.

Sam decided to hang out with her friends, who took her to a spa. She entered a self-actualization pod, and it was clear that Sam did not want to be a prop in someone else's life. So, when she met Miguel, she told him that she was not okay and needed time to figure out her life.

Both decided to part ways on the note that they could remain friends. Miguel threw away the necklace that he had bought for Sam and left crying.

Cobra Kai is currently streaming on Netflix.

