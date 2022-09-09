Cobra Kai Season 5: things to know about Eli Moskowitz

Cobra Kai is set to return on screens with a bang with its fifth season dropping on Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The series is a continuation of the well-known film series, The Karate Kid. It is set in the same universe and reprises some of the original characters from the franchise, key among them being Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso, John Kreese, Terry Silver, and more. It will also usher in a new generation of fighters who will carry on the traditions of their dojos.

Eli Moskowitz is one of them. In this article, we'll look at the multifaceted character Eli Moskowitz, also known as Hawk, who has undergone major transformations since his introduction.

His past, transformation and other few things to know about Cobra Kai's Eli Moskowitz aka Hawk

1) Eli Moskowitz regularly faced bullying for his facial scar

Eli Moskowitz before he turned to Hawk (Image via Netflix)

Eli Moskowitz's character has become prominent in Cobra Kai since its introduction in the second episode of the first season, with the show faithfully following his transformation over four seasons.

Eli Moskowitz is introduced as a shy and timid student who is frequently bullied because of a scar from cleft lip surgery. Eli is inspired after seeing Miguel fight off the bullies with his karate skills. He joins the Cobra Kai dojo, where he meets his senpai, Johnny Lawrence. So his transformational journey begins.

2) He takes on a new persona

Eli's transformation from a quiet and shy person to a flamboyant and confident individual is inspiring to watch. Eli adopts the persona of Hawk, complete with a mohawk and a tattoo, as a result of Johnny's lessons.

While Hawk grew in confidence and began to stand up for himself, his show of power quickly took a darker turn when he began bullying his own friends. He bullied his ex-best friend Demetri, breaking his arm in an altercation to force him to remove a negative Yelp review of the Cobra Kai dojo. Moon, his girlfriend, eventually left him because of his aggressive personality.

3) Hawk has practised with all three major dojos at same time

Hawk with Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do (Images via Netflix)

Eli Moskowitz, aka Hawk, is one of the students who has trained at both rival dojos. He began in Cobra Kai with Johnny Lawrence as his sensei and continued under John Kreese's leadership when he took over the dojo.

Hawk leaves his previous dojo to join the combined Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate dojos, feeling at odds with himself for tormenting his own friends and seeking to mend these relationships. He eventually joins the Miyagi-Do dojo and goes on to compete in the 51st Annual Karate Championship on their behalf.

4) Eli is good at academics alongside his martial arts prowess

Eli Moskowitz and Demetri in the cafeteria (Image via Netflix)

Eli Moskowitz was a quiet and timid character who preferred to keep to himself before becoming Hawk. He and his kindergarten best friend, Demetri, excelled academically and even won a coding competition at a computer camp. To honor their friendship and coding prowess, they adopted the moniker "binary brothers."

5) Hawk is a force to be reckoned with

Eli Moskowitz wins the 51st All Valley Karate Championship boys division (Image via Netflix)

Eli Moskowitz, aka Hawk, has emerged as one of the show's deuteragonists. Since his transformation into Hawk, he has surprisingly faced and defeated his previous bullies, and has even served as a forerunner for the Cobra Kai dojo after Miguel left.

Season 3 also saw the Cobra Kai dojo's rivalry with the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate dojos grow, culminating in a series of fights with Hawk at the centre. Kai lost one of their prized students and their competitive advantage over rival dojos when he finally defected to Miyagi-Do, with Hawk winning the boys division of the Miyagi-Do dojo's 51st All Valley Karate Tournament.

What to expect from Cobra Kai Season 5?

The latest season of the show is set to release its fifth season for streaming exclusively on Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022. With the fourth season leaving us on cliffhanger, the hype for the upcoming season is intense.

With Silver's attempt to establish Cobra Kai franchises throughout the valley, Daniel will call on Chozen in the fifth season to take a stand against Silver. Meanwhile, Johnny has given up karate in order to work as a ride-sharing driver and effectively repair the damage he has caused.

Make sure to keep up with the latest developments in the story as new episodes are released on Netflix this month.

