Collina Strada x Vans collection: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored

Hillary Taymour’s emerging fashion label Collina Strada recently joined forces with the skateboarding and streetwear giant Vans. The duo worked on an impressive collection of footwear and clothing items. The two brands revamped three of Vans’ iconic silhouettes, including Sk8-Hi, Slip-On, and Old Skool, in addition to their clothing and backpack.

The all-new Collina Strada x Vans collection will debut on February 10, 2023. Fans and other interested buyers can add the collab items to their closet by purchasing them online from the e-commerce westores of the partnering brands, alongside a few other chosen Vans retail locations across the globe. However, the pricing details of the collection hasn't been disclosed by the partnering labels yet.

Collina Strada x Vans collab collection will offer multiple footwear and apparel items

Here's a detailed look at the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, and Slip-On sneakers (Image via Vans)

Collina Strada's founder and creative director, Hillary Taymour, invited guests and collaborators to sketch their ideal homes in the studio. The resulting neighborhood served as the inspiration for the graphic for the selection. Moreover, apart from staying loyal to her craft, Hillary’s top priorities are to develop an entirely sustainable and transparent company in the near future.

The skateboarding brand’s official web page highlighted the upcoming collab collection as:

“Vans is proud to partner with Collina Strada, the New York-based fashion label committed to authenticity and inclusivity, for a Spring 2023 collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.”

This complete collection is influenced by the playful ideas of Collina Strada, which is underlined by the brand as follows:

“The collection reflects Collina Strada’s playful expression, and each piece is designed to highlight individuality and champion positivity. Butterflies, freehand drawings, and psychedelic metallics permeate the collection.”

Items offered under the collaborative collection

Take a closer look at the apparel and accessories offered by the collab (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Sk8-Hi 38 DX, which has a twisted butterfly, a flowery print, and heels with the Collina Strada logo, is the standout shoe in the lineup. The Classic Slip-On 98 DX features hand-drawn floral fields and a picturesque neighborhood landscape throughout. The Old Skool Vibram DX comes in two monotone shades of "Metallic Citronelle" and "Sweet Lilac" completes the lineup of footwear options. Both pairs of Old Skools are finished off with a thicker Vibram sole. Hooded sweatshirts in green are highlighted by star designs on top. Sweatpants of vibrant green tones are included in the collection that is comparable to the hoodie. Woven shirt of pink and orange are another unique item of this joint venture. Tee is made of beautiful pink tones with similar tie-dye and star designs as seen on the hoodie. A pair of co-branded Socks are also offered in the assortment. These pink socks are embellished with fine laces. An all-over doodled Backpack with a white base perfectly highlights all the colorful designs placed on them.

On February 10, 2023, as part of the designer's Fall/Winter 2023 runway show, the two will present their joint collection at New York Fashion Week. Models and front-row attendees will be sporting items from the assortment.

The Vans Meatpacking retail location at 875 Washington St., New York, NY 10014 will host a launch event on February 11 from 1 pm to 4 pm EST to commemorate the brand's debut during New York Fashion Week. The public is invited to the event, where the first 50 people to purchase items from the Vans x Collina Strada line will receive a unique gift.

Mark the calendars for this selection of apparel and sneakers co-designed by the two brands. For more quick updates on the aforementioned launch, customers can register on the skateboarding label’s official web page.

