"Congratulations Jungkook and Jimin": BTS' dance line members take the first two spots for August boy group member brand reputation rankings

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin have taken over the first and second spots respectively in this month's boy group member brand reputation rankings. The SEVEN singer topped the list for the second consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 6,992,686 points. While the Like Crazy singer ranked second with a brand reputation index of a decent 4,429,960 points.

For those unversed, brand reputation rankings for K-pop boy and girl groups are calculated and compiled by The Korean Business Research Institute after a thorough and detailed study of various factors.

The various considerations are social media popularity, fan interactions, consumer participation, communications across digital and online platforms, media coverage across verticals, and community awareness.

Notably, 716 K-pop boy group members were studied and data was collected from July 19th to August 19th.

ARMYs are proud and happy of the members as they have taken over the first and second place respectively and expressed their pride. "Congratulations Jungkook and Jimin!!!" with a couple of heart and celebratory emoticons accompanying the tweet.

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin fans congratulate them for topping August's brand reputation rankings

The Euphoria singer marked a 50.79 rise in his score since July by clocking a staggering 6,992,686 brand index points.

High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis include SEVEN, Spotify, and Billboard. Notably, SEVEN marked his official solo debut and he became the second solo member in Bangtan to achieve the number-one spot upon its debut on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Recently, BTS' Jungkook also achieved 30 million plus monthly listeners on Spotify with his single SEVEN.

Furthermore, the highest ranking related terms for the Dreamers singer encompasses - record, congratulate, and chosen with a whopping 93.08 percent positive reactions in its positivity-negativity analysis.

On the other hand, Jimin ranked second with a brand index score of 4,429,960, marking a slight increase of 5.11 percent in his brand score since July. However, BTS' Jungkook and Jimin's fans are overjoyed and have taken to social media to shower praise on Bangtan's two main vocalists and dancers.

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin's close friend and 97-liner idol ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo took the third spot with a brand reputation score of 4,120,171 points. Furthermore, BTS' Jungkook and Jimin's close friend V aka Kim Taehyung held fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,909,040. Finally, soloist Kang Daniel rounded the top five with an impressive brand index score of 3,598,242 for August.

BTS' two oldest members SUGA and Jin took the 12th and 13th spots while 94-liners RM and J-hope clinched the 16th and 17th place for August boy group member brand reputation rankings.

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin are busy with their solo activities their moment

BTS' main vocalists have released their solo endeavors. On March 24th, Jimin released his mini-album FACE accompanied by its title song Like Crazy. While Jungkook released his tantalizing single SEVEN on July 14th.

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin are the only Bangtan members who have secured the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 upon its debut with their respective solo ventures.

At the moment, BTS' maknae is preparing to release another remix version of SEVEN with Korean singer-rapper Peakboy although an official confirmation is awaited. Additionally, he is also releasing new promotional material for Calvin Klein.

On the other hand, Jimin is busy with promotional activities for the luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. More details regarding their future activities will be unveiled soon.