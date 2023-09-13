Crocs x Levi's x Proleta Re Art All-Terrain Clogs limited-edition collection: Everything we know so far

Crocs All-Terrain Clogs are getting an exclusive makeover in collaboration with Proleta Re Art and Levi's. While Crocs and Levi's are both highly coveted brands for footwear lovers, Proleta Re Art is a Japanese fashion brand that combines vintage processing, traditional Japanese boro techniques, and artisanal craftsmanship to create unique and one-of-a-kind pieces.

These three brands have come together to create a very limited collection of All-Terrain Clogs. Only 60 pairs of the Crocs x Levi's x Proleta Re Art Clogs were crafted using White Oak deadstock denim. Unfortunately for Clogs lovers, these pairs won't be available for purchase.

However, the pairs made with shashiko denim, that do not incorporate Proleta Re Art, will be available for purchase via the official website of Crocs and Levi's. Fans will reportedly be able to get their hands on these pairs from September 22.

Crocs x Levi's x Proleta Re Art All-Terrain Clogs feature unique paisley prints

Crocs x Levi's x Proleta Re Art All-Terrain Clogs (Image via Proleta Re Art)

The Crocs x Levi's x Proleta Re Art All-Terrain Clogs are a limited edition collaboration between three brands that combines the comfort of Crocs with the style of Levi's and the artisanal craftsmanship of Proleta Re Art. The clogs are made of Croslite foam and feature a slip-on silhouette that is dipped in a multi-color palette.

Proleta Re Art's name is derived from the words "proletariat" and "art," reflecting its focus on creating wearable art that is accessible to everyone. The designer behind Proleta Re Art is known by the pseudonym "PROT." The brand specializes in remaking denim wear and sweat by hand, resulting in special art pieces that are both functional and stylish.

The collaboration between the artist and Levi's and Crocs has resulted in the creation of a unique footwear and shoe bag collection utilizing rare denim fabrics found in Levi's archives.

The style of the new All-Terrain Clogs is enhanced by the addition of a vintage-inspired denim aesthetic, which is achieved through the use of White Oak dead stock denim, as well as a custom-made UROBOROUS panel crafted by Proleta Re Art. The denim clogs feature a faded shashiko-stitched upper and a treaded outsole, making them tough and trail-ready.

Levi's White Oak is a type of denim that is known for its quality and durability. It is named after the White Oak plant in North Carolina, where it was produced. Levi's has used White Oak denim in many of its products, including the iconic 501 jeans. However, since 2017, the production of Levi's White Oak has been stopped. The new Crocs x Levi's x Proleta Re Art All-Terrain Clogs have been made with the leftover White Oak denim from the brand's storage.

Another key feature of the Clogs is the shashiko stitching. The denim clogs feature a faded shashiko-stitched upper, which is a traditional Japanese boro technique used by Proleta Re Art. It was developed to help mend and reinforce clothing and is now commonly used as a decorative form of needlework.

Further, the traditional combination of indigo-dyed fabric and white thread is used in shashiko stitching, which can be observed on the new All-Terrain Clogs.

The collaboration between Crocs and Levi's has brought together two well-known brands to create unique and stylish footwear that combines the comfort of Crocs with the denim style of Levi's.