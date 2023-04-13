CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 18 release date, time, promo, and more details revealed

CSI: Vegas, the top-rated and arresting procedural mystery drama series, which is currently in its second season, is all set to make its arrival with the brand-new episode 18, exclusively on the CBS TV Network on Thursday, April 13, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET). Developed by Jason Tracey, the show has gained a lot of popularity due to its engaging storylines.

Fans of CSI: Vegas are eagerly anticipating the release of the upcoming 18th episode. The recent episode 17, titled The Promise, featured a compelling murder case involving a young girl, leaving viewers eager to see what happens next.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the seventeenth episode of the series' second season before the episode airs on the CBS TV Channel.

CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 18 is titled Fractured

CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 18 plot explored

Scheduled to arrive this Thursday, April 13, at 10 pm ET, the highly awaited episode 18 of the CBS show's second season has been titled Fractured. Safia M. Dirie and Liz Castricone are the writers for the new episode, while Gina Lamar served as the director. The official synopsis for season 2's episode 18, provided by the CBS TV Network, reads as follows:

"The CSI team investigates a bomb that detonated during a masquerade party for wealthy investors at the site of a new casino."

The official synopsis for the upcoming 18th episode of season 2 provides viewers with tantalizing hints of what's to come. From the synopsis, it's evident that the new episode will be packed with intriguing events as the CSI team delves into a complex bombing case involving a new casino. An explosion occurs during a masquerade party attended by wealthy investors, adding an additional layer of intrigue to the storyline.

Take a closer look at the CSI: Vegas season 2 cast members

The promising cast list for the second season of the CBS show includes:

Paula Newsome as Maxine "Max" Roby

Matt Lauria as Joshua "Josh" Folsom

Mandeep Dhillon as Ahalya "Allie" Rajan

Ariana Guerra as Serena Chavez

Jay Lee as Christopher "Chris" Park

Lex Medlin as Beau Finado

Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows

Sarah Gilman as Penelope "Penny" Gill

Sean James as Will Carson

Kat Foster as Nora Cross

Robert Curtis Brown as Undersheriff Cade Wyatt

Luke Tennie as Bryan Roby

Kathleen Wilhoite as Dr. Diane Auerbach

Sara Amini as Dr. Sonya Nikolayevich

The second season of the procedural series first debuted on the CBS TV Network on September 29, 2022. Here's the official description of the show, released by CBS:

"Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."

Don't forget to watch episode 18 of CSI: Vegas season 2, which will arrive on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes