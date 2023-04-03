Darcey & Stacey season 4 episode 11 release date, air time, and plot

Darcey & Stacey season 4 episode 11, titled Changing Plans & Body Slams, will air on TLC this Monday, March 3 at 9 pm ET. Fans can stream the episode on Discovery +, Fubo TV, and Vudu.

The show features twin sisters and former 90 Day franchise cast members Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva as they explore new relationships in Middletown, Connecticut.

The episode promises to be dramatic as Georgi and Michael Benz get into a violent fight in New York. In a promo, Georgi can be seen accusing Benz of always pushing his buttons as the latter makes fun of him for liking parties.

Darcey & Stacey season 4 episode 11 will see the sisters receive some shocking news about their father

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Stacey's bachelorette party turns ugly when tensions flare between Georgi and Michael Benz. Stacey confronts Florian about his controlling behavior, and Georgi reveals a shocking secret. The twins receive some scary news about their dad's health."

This week on Darcey & Stacey, the twin sisters will take over New York with their friends to celebrate Stacey's bachelor party. They will ride on a party bus, where the bride herself will dance on a strip pole.

This won't sit well with Stacey's partner Florian, who tells her that she has no choice but to respect his decision to not let her do it again.

Stacey will vomit after hearing this from her husband-to-be and become scared that Florian is trying to control and change her. Other than that, the twins will enjoy a spa day before the big day. This happiness won't last long as the girls receive the news that their father had a mini-stroke.

As per the promo, they start crying after their father tells them about his health over the phone. They will also plan to meet him in their hometown but their father won't allow them to do so.

He also tells them:

"Crying doesn't help. What helps is clear thought. Clear direction, clear strategy, not crying like I'm on my death bed."

At the end of the conversation, Darcey and Stacey can be seen telling their father:

"We're here for you and we'll do anything. We'll do anything for you. We want to make you feel better. We love you."

Stacey gets worried about getting married when her father is feeling sick.

Meanwhile, Darcey's ex, Georgi, will drop a bombshell that shocks everyone. He says in a promo that he slept with Darcey in Miami a few days back but now she was ignoring him.

Florian will ask him how long he will wait for Darcey to come back to him as he feels that he is wasting his time.

Recap of Darcey & Stacey season 4 episode 10

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"With tension between the pair at a fever pitch, Darcey and Stacey prepare to launch their new clothing line. Darcey learns some shocking information about the new man in her life, and the twins head to NYC to kick off Stacey's bachelorette party weekend."

Last week on Darcey & Stacey, Darcey got "a little intimidated” about her date with Zach, who is younger than her, and was shocked to learn that he had been celibate for the last two and a half months. Darcey could not understand his decision for the same and asked him to break his rules.

The sisters also decided to let go of their previous fight about Stacey doing a photo shoot for their House of Eleven x Impossible Kicks collaboration without Darcey. They then headed to a spa to get themselves "rejuvenated."

Darcey & Stacey airs on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET.

