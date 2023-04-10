Darcey & Stacey season 4 finale release date, air time, and plot

Darcey & Stacey season 4 finale (episode 13) is titled Lies & Furious Brides and will air on TLC this Monday, April 10, at 8 pm ET. The episode will also be uploaded on Discovery + and TLC Go after the television premiere. The show chronicles the personal lives of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva as they deal with personal relationships.

The upcoming episode will feature Stacey and Florian's big wedding as the other cast members get ready for the day. In a promo, Darcey can be seen getting shocked as Stacey wears her fitted crystal-beaded white gown with a belt attached to the plain white trail. She praises the dress and says,

"To see Stacey in her wedding gown, it's beautiful to see her shine so beautifully. "

The women call the dress "one-of-a-kind" and Stacey says that she is glad that "it all came together."

What to expect from Darcey & Stacey season 4 finale?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Stacey's rehearsal dinner turns ugly after Georgi reveals a shocking secret. Darcey makes a tough decision that could impact her relationship with Zach. Also, tension between Stacey and Florian threatens to ruin their wedding day."

This week on Darcey & Stacey, the big day might not go as planned by the happy couple. As hinted in the episode description, Stacey and Florian might get into another fight which could cause a lot of problems in the ceremony. Their wedding took place at the Saybrook Point Resort & Marina, Connecticut, in November 2022.

Georgi will get upset at Stacey's rehearsal dinner as his ex-girlfriend Darcey announces that she will be coming to the wedding with her date Zach.

In a promo, Darcey is seen praising Zach for working with the kids, but Georgi says that it is "not a good match." When confronted for his rude remarks, Georgi reveals that he and Darcey hooked up in Miami. He was still hopeful of a reconciliation because of the incident but Darcey has moved on.

In another promo, she tells her friends about the same and is afraid that Georgi might make a comment at the wedding which causes Zach to get angry. She defends her actions by saying that she was "lonely and vulnerable" when she slept with Georgi.

Recap of Darcey & Stacey season 4 episode 12

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Stacey's bachelorette party turns ugly when tensions flare between Georgi and Michael Benz. Stacey confronts Florian about his controlling behavior, and Georgi reveals a shocking secret. The twins receive some scary news about their dad's health."

Last week on Darcey & Stacey, the sisters celebrated Stacey’s bachelor party in New York along with their friends. Florian forbade Stacey from riding the stripper pole after Darcey did it on the party bus. This led to a major argument between the couple, as Stacey reminded her partner that she is a “fun independent woman.” Stacey’s friend also explained to him that Stacey was allowed to do it since it was her bachelor party.

Michael and Georgi got into a big fight as the latter kept on provoking him. After the Bachelor party, Stacey revealed that she felt nauseated as Florian tried to control her.

The girls had a spa day together before the wedding ceremony. They got upset as their father revealed that he had a stroke. They decided to head home to take care of him.

TLC has not confirmed if Darcey & Stacey will return for a 5th season.

