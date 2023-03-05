Independent Spirit Awards 2023: Complete list of winners and nominees

Heralding its 38th year of existence, the Independent Spirit Awards 2023 is celebrating the top 2022 independent movies and TV series. The prestigious award ceremony was held this Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the beach at Santa Monica Pier. The Independent Spirit Awards also saw fan-favorite comedian Hasan Minhaj as the host of the star-studded evening.

The absurdist comedy-drama movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, took home the highest number of awards at this year's Independent Spirit Awards. Meanwhile, Christopher Storer's comedy-drama television series, The Bear, also bagged multiple awards yesterday evening at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Cinema and series enthusiasts all around the globe have been quite excited to find out the winners of the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards. Hence, this article lists all the nominees and winners of the 38th Independent Spirit Awards.

A look at the full list of nominees and winners of the Independent Spirit Awards 2023

Best Feature (Film)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)

Our Father, the Devil

Bones and All

Women Talking

Tár

Best Director (Film)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)

Kogonada – After Yang

Todd Field – Tár

Halina Reijn – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best Lead Performance (Film)

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Wang (Winner)

Dale Dickey – A Love Song as Faye

Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár

Mia Goth – Pearl as Pearl

Paul Mescal – Aftersun as Calum Paterson

Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. as Trinitie Childs

Aubrey Plaza – Emily the Criminal as Emily

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie as Leslie

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection as Ellis French

Taylor Russell – Bones and All as Maren Yearly

Best Supporting Performance (Film)

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang (Winner)

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway as James Aucoin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Nina Hoss – Tár as Sharon Goodnow

Trevante Rhodes – Bruiser as Porter

Brian d'Arcy James – The Cathedral as Richard Damrosch

Theo Rossi – Emily the Criminal as Youcef

Jonathan Tucker – Palm Trees and Power Lines as Tom

Mark Rylance – Bones and All as Sully

Gabrielle Union – The Inspection as Inez French

Best Breakthrough Performance (Film)

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki (Winner)

Gracija Filipović – Murina as Julija

Frankie Corio – Aftersun as Sophie Paterson

Daniel Zolghadri – Funny Pages as Robert

Lily McInerny – Palm Trees and Power Lines as Lea

Best Screenplay (Film)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)

Todd Field – Tár

Lena Dunham – Catherine Called Birdy

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Kogonada – After Yang

Best First Feature (Film)

Aftersun (Winner)

The Inspection

Emily the Criminal

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Murina

Best First Screenplay (Film)

John Patton Ford – Emily the Criminal (Winner)

Jamie Dack and Audrey Findlay, story by Jamie Dack – Palm Trees and Power Lines

Joel Kim Booster – Fire Island

Sarah DeLappe, story by Kristen Roupenian – Bodies Bodies Bodies

K.D. Dávila – Emergency

Best Documentary Feature (Film)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Winner)

A House Made of Splinters

All That Breathes

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Midwives

Best International (Film)

Joyland (Winner)

Leonor Will Never Die

Corsage

Saint Omer

Return to Seoul

Best Cinematography (Film)

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár (Winner)

Gregory Oke – Aftersun

Hélène Louvart – Murina

Anisia Uzeyman – Neptune Frost

Eliot Rockett – Pearl

Best Editing (Film)

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)

Ricky D'Ambrose – The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Monika Willi – Tár

Blair McClendon – Aftersun

Best New Scripted Series (Television)

The Bear (Winner)

Pachinko

The Porter

Severance

Station Eleven

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series (Television)

The Rehearsal (Winner)

Children of the Underground

Mind Over Murder

Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series (Television)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (Winner)

Aml Ameen – The Porter as Junior Massey

Mohammed Amer – Mo as Mo Najjar

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere as Sam

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets as Shauna Shipman

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven as Jeevan Chaudhary

Sue Ann Pien – As We See It as Violet Wu

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt as Adam Kay

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series (Television)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu (Winner)

Danielle Deadwyler – Station Eleven as Miranda Carroll

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere as Joel

Gbemisola Ikumelo – A League of Their Own as Clance Morgan

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Frankie Quiñones – This Fool as Luis

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard

Molly Shannon – I Love That for You as Jackie Stilton

Tramell Tillman – Severance as Seth Milchick

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko (Winner)

Among the special awards at the Independent Spirit Awards, John Cassavetes Award went to The Cathedral, and the Robert Altman Award went to Women Talking.

Viewers can watch the Independent Spirit Awards 2023 on Film Independent's YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes