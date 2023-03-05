Create

Independent Spirit Awards 2023: Complete list of winners and nominees

By Nikita Nath
Modified Mar 05, 2023 18:38 IST
Stills of Quinta Brunson and Michelle Yeoh at the Independent Spirit Awards 2023 (Images Via Film Independent/YouTube)
Heralding its 38th year of existence, the Independent Spirit Awards 2023 is celebrating the top 2022 independent movies and TV series. The prestigious award ceremony was held this Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the beach at Santa Monica Pier. The Independent Spirit Awards also saw fan-favorite comedian Hasan Minhaj as the host of the star-studded evening.

The absurdist comedy-drama movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, took home the highest number of awards at this year's Independent Spirit Awards. Meanwhile, Christopher Storer's comedy-drama television series, The Bear, also bagged multiple awards yesterday evening at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Cinema and series enthusiasts all around the globe have been quite excited to find out the winners of the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards. Hence, this article lists all the nominees and winners of the 38th Independent Spirit Awards.

A look at the full list of nominees and winners of the Independent Spirit Awards 2023

And the #BestFeature Award goes to 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' @allatoncemovie! 2023 #SpiritAwards. Congrats to #Producers: Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, AnthonRusso, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang! https://t.co/MfBPa3zAg9

Best Feature (Film)

Best Director (Film)

  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)
  • Kogonada – After Yang
  • Todd FieldTár
  • Halina Reijn – Bodies Bodies Bodies
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best Lead Performance (Film)

Super Congrats to #MichelleYeoh, for her #SpiritAwards Best Lead Performance Award for her role in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' @allatoncemovie! 👏🏽 https://t.co/D7pvaUxewT
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Wang (Winner)
  • Dale Dickey – A Love Song as Faye
  • Cate BlanchettTár as Lydia Tár
  • Mia Goth – Pearl as Pearl
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun as Calum Paterson
  • Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. as Trinitie Childs
  • Aubrey Plaza – Emily the Criminal as Emily
  • Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie as Leslie
  • Jeremy Pope – The Inspection as Ellis French
  • Taylor Russell – Bones and All as Maren Yearly

Best Supporting Performance (Film)

  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang (Winner)
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway as James Aucoin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre
  • Nina Hoss – Tár as Sharon Goodnow
  • Trevante Rhodes – Bruiser as Porter
  • Brian d'Arcy James – The Cathedral as Richard Damrosch
  • Theo Rossi – Emily the Criminal as Youcef
  • Jonathan Tucker – Palm Trees and Power Lines as Tom
  • Mark Rylance – Bones and All as Sully
  • Gabrielle Union – The Inspection as Inez French

Best Breakthrough Performance (Film)

  • Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki (Winner)
  • Gracija Filipović – Murina as Julija
  • Frankie Corio – Aftersun as Sophie Paterson
  • Daniel Zolghadri – Funny Pages as Robert
  • Lily McInerny – Palm Trees and Power Lines as Lea

Best Screenplay (Film)

Presented by the 2023 #SpiritAwards Honorary Co-Chairs (and Film Independent #Fellows) @sianheder and #ChloeZhao, the Best Director honor goes to The DANIELS: #DanielKwan (@dunkwun) and #DanielScheinert for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' @allatoncemovie!! https://t.co/KjWybVi5eN
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Lena Dunham – Catherine Called Birdy
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking
  • Kogonada – After Yang

Best First Feature (Film)

  • Aftersun (Winner)
  • The Inspection
  • Emily the Criminal
  • Palm Trees and Power Lines
  • Murina

Best First Screenplay (Film)

  • John Patton Ford – Emily the Criminal (Winner)
  • Jamie Dack and Audrey Findlay, story by Jamie Dack – Palm Trees and Power Lines
  • Joel Kim Booster – Fire Island
  • Sarah DeLappe, story by Kristen Roupenian – Bodies Bodies Bodies
  • K.D. Dávila – Emergency

Best Documentary Feature (Film)

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Winner)
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • All That Breathes
  • Riotsville, U.S.A.
  • Midwives

Best International (Film)

The #SpiritAwards Best International Film Award goes to #Joyland. Congrats to director and #FilmIndependent #Fellow @SamSadiq! https://t.co/uGnTigkBiJ
  • Joyland (Winner)
  • Leonor Will Never Die
  • Corsage
  • Saint Omer
  • Return to Seoul

Best Cinematography (Film)

  • Florian Hoffmeister – Tár (Winner)
  • Gregory Oke – Aftersun
  • Hélène Louvart – Murina
  • Anisia Uzeyman – Neptune Frost
  • Eliot Rockett – Pearl

Best Editing (Film)

  • Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)
  • Ricky D'Ambrose – The Cathedral
  • Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Monika Willi – Tár
  • Blair McClendon – Aftersun

Best New Scripted Series (Television)

  • The Bear (Winner)
  • Pachinko
  • The Porter
  • Severance
  • Station Eleven

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series (Television)

  • The Rehearsal (Winner)
  • Children of the Underground
  • Mind Over Murder
  • Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
  • We Need to Talk About Cosby

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series (Television)

The Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series goes to @quintabrunson for the hilarious @AbbottElemABC--Congratulations! #SpiritAwards https://t.co/d6WBZ2U0A4
  • Quinta BrunsonAbbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (Winner)
  • Aml Ameen – The Porter as Junior Massey
  • Mohammed Amer – Mo as Mo Najjar
  • Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere as Sam
  • Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets as Shauna Shipman
  • Himesh Patel – Station Eleven as Jeevan Chaudhary
  • Sue Ann Pien – As We See It as Violet Wu
  • Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt as Adam Kay

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series (Television)

  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu (Winner)
  • Danielle Deadwyler – Station Eleven as Miranda Carroll
  • Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere as Joel
  • Gbemisola Ikumelo – A League of Their Own as Clance Morgan
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich
  • Frankie Quiñones – This Fool as Luis
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard
  • Molly Shannon – I Love That for You as Jackie Stilton
  • Tramell Tillman – Severance as Seth Milchick

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

  • Pachinko (Winner)
The #JohnCassavetesAward, given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (raised from $500,000 in previous years), goes to #TheCathedral. CONGRATS! #SpiritAwards https://t.co/zs820PjHS7

Among the special awards at the Independent Spirit Awards, John Cassavetes Award went to The Cathedral, and the Robert Altman Award went to Women Talking.

Viewers can watch the Independent Spirit Awards 2023 on Film Independent's YouTube channel.

