Independent Spirit Awards 2023: Complete list of winners and nominees

Heralding its 38th year of existence, the Independent Spirit Awards 2023 is celebrating the top 2022 independent movies and TV series. The prestigious award ceremony was held this Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the beach at Santa Monica Pier. The Independent Spirit Awards also saw fan-favorite comedian Hasan Minhaj as the host of the star-studded evening.
The absurdist comedy-drama movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, took home the highest number of awards at this year's Independent Spirit Awards. Meanwhile, Christopher Storer's comedy-drama television series, The Bear, also bagged multiple awards yesterday evening at the Independent Spirit Awards.
Cinema and series enthusiasts all around the globe have been quite excited to find out the winners of the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards. Hence, this article lists all the nominees and winners of the 38th Independent Spirit Awards.
A look at the full list of nominees and winners of the Independent Spirit Awards 2023
Best Feature (Film)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)
- Our Father, the Devil
- Bones and All
- Women Talking
- Tár
Best Director (Film)
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)
- Kogonada – After Yang
- Todd Field – Tár
- Halina Reijn – Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Best Lead Performance (Film)
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Wang (Winner)
- Dale Dickey – A Love Song as Faye
- Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár
- Mia Goth – Pearl as Pearl
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun as Calum Paterson
- Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. as Trinitie Childs
- Aubrey Plaza – Emily the Criminal as Emily
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie as Leslie
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection as Ellis French
- Taylor Russell – Bones and All as Maren Yearly
Best Supporting Performance (Film)
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang (Winner)
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway as James Aucoin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre
- Nina Hoss – Tár as Sharon Goodnow
- Trevante Rhodes – Bruiser as Porter
- Brian d'Arcy James – The Cathedral as Richard Damrosch
- Theo Rossi – Emily the Criminal as Youcef
- Jonathan Tucker – Palm Trees and Power Lines as Tom
- Mark Rylance – Bones and All as Sully
- Gabrielle Union – The Inspection as Inez French
Best Breakthrough Performance (Film)
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki (Winner)
- Gracija Filipović – Murina as Julija
- Frankie Corio – Aftersun as Sophie Paterson
- Daniel Zolghadri – Funny Pages as Robert
- Lily McInerny – Palm Trees and Power Lines as Lea
Best Screenplay (Film)
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)
- Todd Field – Tár
- Lena Dunham – Catherine Called Birdy
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Kogonada – After Yang
Best First Feature (Film)
- Aftersun (Winner)
- The Inspection
- Emily the Criminal
- Palm Trees and Power Lines
- Murina
Best First Screenplay (Film)
- John Patton Ford – Emily the Criminal (Winner)
- Jamie Dack and Audrey Findlay, story by Jamie Dack – Palm Trees and Power Lines
- Joel Kim Booster – Fire Island
- Sarah DeLappe, story by Kristen Roupenian – Bodies Bodies Bodies
- K.D. Dávila – Emergency
Best Documentary Feature (Film)
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Winner)
- A House Made of Splinters
- All That Breathes
- Riotsville, U.S.A.
- Midwives
Best International (Film)
- Joyland (Winner)
- Leonor Will Never Die
- Corsage
- Saint Omer
- Return to Seoul
Best Cinematography (Film)
- Florian Hoffmeister – Tár (Winner)
- Gregory Oke – Aftersun
- Hélène Louvart – Murina
- Anisia Uzeyman – Neptune Frost
- Eliot Rockett – Pearl
Best Editing (Film)
- Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)
- Ricky D'Ambrose – The Cathedral
- Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Monika Willi – Tár
- Blair McClendon – Aftersun
Best New Scripted Series (Television)
- The Bear (Winner)
- Pachinko
- The Porter
- Severance
- Station Eleven
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series (Television)
- The Rehearsal (Winner)
- Children of the Underground
- Mind Over Murder
- Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
- We Need to Talk About Cosby
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series (Television)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (Winner)
- Aml Ameen – The Porter as Junior Massey
- Mohammed Amer – Mo as Mo Najjar
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere as Sam
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets as Shauna Shipman
- Himesh Patel – Station Eleven as Jeevan Chaudhary
- Sue Ann Pien – As We See It as Violet Wu
- Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt as Adam Kay
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series (Television)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu (Winner)
- Danielle Deadwyler – Station Eleven as Miranda Carroll
- Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere as Joel
- Gbemisola Ikumelo – A League of Their Own as Clance Morgan
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich
- Frankie Quiñones – This Fool as Luis
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard
- Molly Shannon – I Love That for You as Jackie Stilton
- Tramell Tillman – Severance as Seth Milchick
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
- Pachinko (Winner)
Among the special awards at the Independent Spirit Awards, John Cassavetes Award went to The Cathedral, and the Robert Altman Award went to Women Talking.
Viewers can watch the Independent Spirit Awards 2023 on Film Independent's YouTube channel.