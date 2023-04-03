The much anticipated season 3 of Dave is scheduled to premiere on April 5, 2023, on FXX and can be streamed on Hulu. Since Lil Dicky is still looking to become a world-class rapper, interactions with guest characters are important for his progress. Throughout season three of Dave, he will meet an array of guest stars.

These stars include Usher, Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker. Throughout the first two, fans got to see multiple guest stars including Lil Nas X, Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Beiber, Lil Yachty, Macklemore, Doja Cat, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Season 3 promises to be as star-studded as the previous seasons, and as it release date draws closers, fans' excitement only grows higher.

Dave season 3: Guest appearances speculated to steal the show

While no details about the roles of the stars has yet been released, given how the previous two seasons captured fans' hearts, this season is sure to do the same.

As mentioned earlier, season three will see guest stars like Usher, Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker.

Usher

The 44-year-old R&B musician is known all over the globe for his hit songs and music videos. In the US alone, the singer has sold 23.8 million albums and 38.2 million digital songs. He has sold 80 million records worldwide, which makes him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Apart from this, Usher has eight Grammy Awards, eight American Music Awards, 34 ASCAP Awards, and nine Soul Train Awards. Usher is the fifth-most awarded artist at the Billboard Music Awards with 18 awards to his name. He has also appeared in several films like The Faculty, Incredibles 2, and Light It Up, among others.

Megan Fox

Often considered one of the most beautiful women on Earth, Megan Fox made her acting debut in the family film Holiday in the Sun. She then appeared in numerous roles in shows and movies like Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Hope & Faith, Transformers, and its sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

She has also starred in Jennifer's Body, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and New Girl. Fox has received countless accolades throughout her career, including two Scream Awards and four Teen Choice Awards.

Don Cheadle

American actor Don Cheadle is known for his roles on shows like Night Court, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Booker, Picket Fences, The Bernie Mac Show, and ER, etc. Some of his best films include White Noise, Hotel Rwanda, Iron Man 2, Boogie Nights, Traffic, The Ocean's Trilogy, Rosewood, and Devil in a Blue Dress among others.

The actor received multiple accolades including two Grammy Awards, a Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. He has also earned nominations for an Academy Award, two British Academy Film Awards, and 11 Primetime Emmy Awards.

He is one of the few black individuals to be nominated for four major American entertainment awards.

What is Dave about?

Created by Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Andrew Burd, and Jeff Schaffer, Dave follows a fictionalized version of Lil Dicky. In the show, he is a neurotic person in his late twenties who truly believes that he is going to become one of the greatest rappers of all time.

The official synopsis of the upcoming season of Dave reads:

"Dave is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship."

The show's executive producers include Lil Dicky James Shin, Saladin K. Patterson, Kevin Hart, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, Scott Manson, and Scooter Braun.

Dave Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on April 5, 2023, on FXX and can be streamed on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes