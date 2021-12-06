'David and the Elves' review: Reviving the Christmas spirit with love and kindness

David and the Elves is the English language version of Polish family Christmas film Dawid i Elfy. Directed by Michal Rogalski, the film revolves around 11-year-old David and his friend, Albert the elf.

Starring Cyprian Gabrowski and Jakub Zajac in the lead roles as David and Albert respectively, David and the Elves tells the tale of a magical friendship between the two. The cast also includes Cezary Zac (Santa), Anna Smolownik (Anna), and Michal Czernecki (Patrick).

Netflix's official synopsis for David and the Elves reads:

"A jaded, overworked elf runs off to the real world where he tries to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a newly befriended young boy."

'David and the Elves' synopsis: A very merry Polish Christmas

David and the Elves is Netflix's latest addition to the list of feel-good foreign language Christmas films. It provides not just a fresh Christmas story but also an exquisite setting. Shot in Zakopane and Warsaw, the film is bound to kindle your wanderlust and make you want to jet off to Poland for Christmas.

Apart from being aesthetically pleasing, the two locations also set the contrast between celebrating Christmas surrounded by loved ones and the cheerless celebrations of lonely big cities.

The plot of David and the Elves follows David, an 11-year-old boy, who has to move to Warsaw with his parents, away from his extended family. Much like every other kid who grew up hearing stories of Christmas magic involving elves and Santa Claus, David too believed in Christmas magic.

Christmas with his large family in the small town always felt magical to him because there was so much love and merriment all around. Therefore, moving to Warsaw made Christmas particularly dismal for him.

Far up north, Albert the elf wasn't feeling joyous either. He was desperate to intermingle with humans and celebrate Christmas instead of working tirelessly like he did every year.

Thus, despite Santa's strong-worded objection against humans, Albert landed in Warsaw and found David. It is revealed that Albert runs on an elf battery and once fully drained, he will turn into a figurine that keeps growing smaller until he will disappear.

Eventually, Albert realizes that Santa was right about humans being non-believers. Their lack of love, kindness, and faith drains Albert's battery. Worried about his draining battery, Santa and his wife descend to Warsaw.

David, upon realizing that Albert will turn into a figurine, promises to keep him alive and well and journeys to his grandparents' house to celebrate "real Christmas" with Albert. So, while Albert struggles to find love amongst frigid humans, David has plenty to spare.

David and the Elves is a heartwarming tale of how love and kindness can revive lost humanity. David ultimately saved Albert by showing him what unconditional love is and revived the Christmas spirit for his entire family.

Is 'David and the Elves' worth watching?

David and the Elves is a heartfelt family watch for all ages. It is a winsome story of how people in the fast-paced, individualistic world have lost empathy, kindness, and joy for things big and small. The movie has its flaws and might not stand out amidst all other Christmas movies, but if you're looking for a feel-good holiday movie with an idyllic setting, this is the one!

David and the Elves, released on December 6, 2021, and is now available to watch on Netflix.

