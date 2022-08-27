"Deadbeat dad": Landon McBroom addresses Shyla Walker Disney drama on YouTube, gets relentlessly roasted in comment section

Landon McBroom addressed the accusations made against him by ex-partner Shyla Walker. He posted a video with the title, "Deadbeat dad" on his YouTube account, talking about the incident when he visited Disneyland with his daughter, Souline.

Souline's mother was very upset about the incident, leading her to criticize Landon online. Landon shared that he did not want to indulge in drama but wanted to explain his side of the story.

He blamed Shyla for not having open communication with him that led to the incident, and said that he "didn't know that deadbeat dads take their children to Disneyland."

However, the video did not sit right with internet users who thought that his video spoke very differently from what he was trying to convey to his audience.

Landon McBroom claimed that he did not want to slander his "child's mother"

Landon started the video by sending "positive vibes" to his followers and viewers. He addressed Shyla as his "child's mother" and continued that she has had outbursts against him and his family on social media.

He claimed that people have been wanting him to speak on the situation but he is "done" talking about it and does not wish to indulge in it any further.

He further went on to explain that he wanted people to regard his channel as a positive place, which is why he has kept quiet for "a long time."

However, he added that Shyla "has thrown shade, done sub-minimal crazy stuff, nonstop" ever since they had a fallout.

He continued by saying:

"She has to make TikToks, and Tweets and crazy story posts on Instagram. She has done non-stop and that's her and that's fine."

He added that Shyla had said "wild things" and been "very disrespectful" towards him, but he would not indulge in the same behavior. He said that he was trying to be the "best father" he could be.

He also said that he does not wish to speak about the situation "regardless" of what the truth is, and will not "match Shyla's "energy."

However, he did address one recent incident that involved him taking her daughter to Disneyland.

He said that he did not know about Shyla's plans to take their daughter to Disneyland on her upcoming birthday, and added that they did not communicate enough to share such information.

He also said that he had initially tried to maintain a "cordial" relationship with his ex, but she had rejected those efforts.

He repeated that he was not bothered by the allegations, claiming that he was happy to spend time with his daughter. He also let out information about his fight for his daughter's shared custody. He shared a few insights about his life with his daughter, sharing that he has "moved on" from the previous drama regarding him and Shyla.

The last part of his video contained footage of him and Souline visiting Disneyland together.

Social media users roasted Landon McBroom for his video

Landon McBroom pinned a comment on his video saying:

"I want to move in love and positivity. Not hate. I love you all. I'm happy, my daughter is happy, that's all that matters. PLEASE do not look to me for any slander or outbursts of negative things to say about my Child's mom or the situation. Thanks for watching and have a blessed day!"

People found this comment very contradictory to the content of his video. They said that Shyla had all the right to be mad at him regarding the Disneyland incident, and said that he did not own up to his mistakes.

Some users also thought that it was unnecessary of him to make a video if he was unbothered about it.

Comments on Landon McBroom's video (Image via Landon McBroom/YouTube)

Comments on Landon McBroom's video (Image via Landon McBroom/YouTube)

The video was covered by a YouTube drama channel called Spill Sesh, who shared her own opinion on the matter as she sided with Shyla, saying that Landon McBroom has time and again posted videos that have created further drama about the situation. She also criticized him for posting his Disneyland videos knowing well enough that it was the same incident that created the issue.

Spill Sesh also added condemned the creator for posting videos and pictures of his daughter, even though Shyla has been very clear about keeping her child's identity private. Shyla is yet to comment on the situation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava