Deadpool X Silly Humans X Biggie collaboration: Everything we know so far

On May 23rd, Silly Humans teased a poster where the brand hinted an upcoming collaboration with Deadpool and Biggie. Any confirmed release date or price range for the collaboration has not been disclosed by the brand, but looking at the Instagram post on the official account of the Silly Humans, it can be confirmed that the collaboration will see a release soon.

The Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls, widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time, emerges as a towering figure in the landscape of hip-hop music.

He was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, but even after decades of his death, consdering the popularity of Biggie Smalls, Silly Humans decided drop a hoodie with Deadpool and Biggie print on it.

Deadpool X Silly Humans X Biggie collaboration will see a release soon in 2023

The new hoodie has Biggie's prominent portrait from the new venture between the apparel company Silly Humans and Biggie's estate. A Deadpool comic starring The Notorious B.I.G. came out in a special edition last year. The Marvel superhero and the New York rapper have rekindled their alliance via this new collaboration.

The new collection was just teased on the clothing brand's official Instagram page. A hoodie from this collection is evocative of the Biggie-and-Deadpool alternate comic book cover. In the Silly Humans teaser trailer, Ryan Reynolds, who plays the red-suited anti-hero in the flicks, makes an appearance.

Silly Humans is a sustainable clothing brand that offers a playful and colorful twist to eco-friendly fashion. The brand's mission is to reduce waste, particularly through the elimination of single-use plastic bags, and inspire people to invest in funny, colorful, and playful totes that can be used for a long time.

It is a bold and fun brand that challenges the notion that sustainable fashion is plain and only comes in earth tones. With a focus on reducing waste and promoting sustainability, Silly Humans is a brand that is both stylish and environmentally conscious. The new collab combines the brand's playful and colorful esthetic with the irreverent humor of the superhero, Deadpool.

In 2022, Marvel Comics released a special edition of Deadpool comic featuring The Notorious B.I.G. The comic was titled "Deadpool: Bad Blood" and was written by Rob Liefeld and Chris Sims, with art by Liefeld.

The story follows Deadpool as he teams up with the ghost of The Notorious B.I.G. to take down a villain who has stolen Biggie's rhymes and is using them to commit crimes. The comic is a fun and irreverent mashup of superhero and hip-hop culture, with plenty of humor and action.

The special edition also includes a variant cover featuring Deadpool and Biggie, drawn by artist Juan Doe. The collaboration between Marvel Comics and The Notorious B.I.G. is a unique and creative way to bring together two iconic cultural figures and appeal to fans of both genres.

BH Review @BHReview1

tinyurl.com/2s85rt99 BIGGIE’S LEGACY LIVES ON IN UNLIKELY FASHION WITH NEW ‘DEADPOOL’ COLLAB BIGGIE’S LEGACY LIVES ON IN UNLIKELY FASHION WITH NEW ‘DEADPOOL’ COLLABtinyurl.com/2s85rt99 https://t.co/VlUUtkITlR

The special edition comic featuring The Notorious B.I.G. was a way to tap into the cultural relevance of hip-hop and appeal to a wider audience. The comic was well-received by fans and critics alike, with many praising its humor and creativity.

The collaboration between Marvel Comics and The Notorious B.I.G. is a testament to the power of cross-cultural partnerships and the ability of popular culture to bring people together.

Considering the popularity and giving tribute to the Biggie Smalls, Silly Humans will soon announce the official release date for the collab.

Poll : 0 votes