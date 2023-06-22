“Deserves every dollar”: Fans react to RHOM’s Larsa Pippen getting 50% of Scottie Pippen’s retirement plan in divorce settlement

Over the course of 28 years, The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and basketball legend Scottie Pippen have had four children together: Scottie Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sofia. After some differences in 2016, the couple decided to part ways and get divorced, but the decision didn't last. Despite the problems in their marriage, they agreed to give their marriage another chance.

In 2018, Larsa Pippen filed for divorce again because of "irreconcilable differences," However, the decision didn't change this time, as the divorce was finalized in December 2021.

Pippen married Larsa Pippen back in 1997 while he was still playing for the Chicago Bulls. When the divorce was finalized, many of the divorce agreements regarding spousal support were kept private.

According to reports by Yahoo, Larsa will be receiving half of Pippen's Bulls 401k Savings Trust that he submitted after marriage until 2016. He played for the Bulls from 1987 to 1998, after which his former team traded him again from 2003 to 2004.

In response to the news that Larsa Pippen will receive some percentage of Pippen's pension, fans have taken to social media to share their reaction. Some Twitteratis even wrote that she deserves "every dollar."

Fans came in support of Larsa Pippen getting some of her ex-husband's Plan Trust's share

Ever since the news became public, people have been sharing their reactions, with some sharing their support for Larsa Pippen. Responding to the original tweet by @queensofbravo, where the user shared a picture of the news of the couple's divorce settlement, fans unanimously agreed that she is deserving of the money she is getting.

GrahamTheDogsCaretaker @sammyp0885 @queensofbravo Hate her but I mean they were married during that whole time and she raised all his kids with him so 🤷 @queensofbravo Hate her but I mean they were married during that whole time and she raised all his kids with him so 🤷

sierra taylor @parksharriet @queensofbravo Ok but I hate the word “scores”. As his wife she is “entitled” or “owed” her portion @queensofbravo Ok but I hate the word “scores”. As his wife she is “entitled” or “owed” her portion

Philomena Kinsella @menakinsella @queensofbravo He’s beyond rich to the average person. The woman has rights. Are children involved? He should have known better. Where is the CONTRACT dudley one! @queensofbravo He’s beyond rich to the average person. The woman has rights. Are children involved? He should have known better. Where is the CONTRACT dudley one!

Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo #RHOM Larsa when she cashes the first of many checks Larsa when she cashes the first of many checks 😂 #RHOM https://t.co/YDXzP1bGiE

A.L.I.P.A @ALIOA_L mama should have taken notes. She ain’t scoring nada from Lenny shame🥲 Larsa deserves it tbh @queensofbravo Where is Lisamama should have taken notes. She ain’t scoring nada from Lenny shame🥲 Larsa deserves it tbh @queensofbravo Where is Lisa 😭 mama should have taken notes. She ain’t scoring nada from Lenny shame🥲 Larsa deserves it tbh

Larsa Pippen shared how she feels after her divorce was finalized

The divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021, as attorney David J. Glass shared in an interview with US Weekly:

“I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing [on] successfully co-parenting their remaining minor children. Larsa is relieved to have the entire process behind her and is happy that she and Scottie managed to keep their private lives largely private.”

During season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen shared how she feels now that her divorce has been finalized.

"Now that I'm single, I feel like I look better than ever. So, my vibe is very Miami. It's sexy, it's fun and I feel really independent."

Larsa Pippen caused a stir when rumors started about her dating Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, back in September 2022. Earlier this year, the couple went official with sharing pictures together and even wishing each other 'Happy Valentine's Day.'

Due to the issues Scottie Pippen has had with his former teammate Michael Jordan, the news of Larsa and Marcus dating was quite storied on the internet. Jordan released the documentary series titled The Last Dance in 2020, to which Pippen claimed that Michael did not acknowledge his teammate's efforts during this series.

In addition, Larsa and Marcus have a 16-year age difference. During a recent interview with E News, the latter shared:

"I let people that are misinformed be misinformed. I feel like people see our last names and immediately want to have some sort of reaction or opinion. But I feel like, as people get to know us and understand our situations more, they're way more happy for us and just want to see us to live in our truths and be happy."

Marcus also added:

"I just feel like we meet somewhere in the middle. Age is just a number, but I think maturity and life experience really dictate the relationship."

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 is currently available on Bravo.

